A Minatare woman is accused of stabbing a man with a knife in a disturbance Sunday.

Clara New, 26, of Minatare, has been charged with second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and use of a deadly weapon, a Class II felony.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Fourth Street Sunday and made contact with New and a man. The deputy observed blood on the man’s leg and the man alleged that New had stabbed him in the leg with a kitchen knife.

The deputy described the wound as about one inch long.

The man told police he had been fighting with New about taking her baby with her when she left the residence, and she stabbed him. He also suffered a small cut on his side and a poke on his arm where he alleged New had stabbed him.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5. Bond in the case is being set at $50,000.