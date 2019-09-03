A three-car collision occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway at the 16th Street intersection.

A northbound pickup had stopped to allow another vehicle to back out of a parking space on Broadway. A third vehicle, a late model Pontiac driven by a male juvenile, rear-ended the pickup, which then collided with the vehicle backing out.

Cpl. Matthew Herbel with the Scottsbluff Police Department said the pickup wasn’t damaged, but the other vehicles sustained front and rear end damage.

In addition to front end damage to the Pontiac, its airbag deployed during the collision. The driver suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention.