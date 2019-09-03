No injuries in three-car collsion on Broadway

EMS workers work to clear the scene of a three-car collision on Tuesday afternoon.

 JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

A three-car collision occurred about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway at the 16th Street intersection.

A northbound pickup had stopped to allow another vehicle to back out of a parking space on Broadway. A third vehicle, a late model Pontiac driven by a male juvenile, rear-ended the pickup, which then collided with the vehicle backing out.

Cpl. Matthew Herbel with the Scottsbluff Police Department said the pickup wasn’t damaged, but the other vehicles sustained front and rear end damage.

In addition to front end damage to the Pontiac, its airbag deployed during the collision. The driver suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9046 or emailed at jpurvis@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.