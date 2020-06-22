A Minatare man has been displaced from his home as a result of a fire Monday morning.
Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 400 block of Avenue C at about 6:30 a.m., Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire Chief Brian Lore told the Star-Herald. Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments were called to provide mutual aid.
The fire started in a garage at the residence, but spread to the residence. Lore said that the northwest corner of the home sustained fire damage, while the rest of the home had been impacted by smoke damage.
The garage, its contents and a vehicle that had been parked in front of it are a total loss, he said. Lore estimated a total of $20,000 to $25,000 in damages had been caused by the fire.
Twenty-two firefighters from the three departments responded, he estimated.
Carissa Smith, Firefighter Ministry, said the organization is providing food and hotel vouchers to assist the man.
Firefighters inspect a garage adjacent to a property that caught fire on Monday in Minatare.
