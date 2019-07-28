2019 Miss Scotts Bluff County crowned

Queens and teen misses were crowned during Saturday's Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair pageant.
Crowned were: Miss Scotts Bluff County, MaKinzie Gregory; Teen Miss Scotts Bluff County Jamie Rose Chen; Miss Old West Balloon Fest Brianna Little; and Teen Miss Old West Balloon Fest Jalyn Wagner.
The queens and their attendants will participate in fair activities all week, as well as other events in the county, during the next year.
Stay tuned to more from the pageant in Tuesday's Star-Herald.
