Miss Scotts Bluff County Makinzie Gregory continues fundraiser Saturday

SCOTTSBLUFF — Miss Scotts Bluff County 2019 Makinzie Gregory will spend her Saturday interacting with Scotts Bluff County residents as she sets up a hot apple cider and baked goods stand. Gregory is kicking off her second month of the fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The community is invited to come out to support CMNH at the new location, Bluffs Physical Therapy and Quick Care for the month. The Oct. 12 event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Abby the mini pig and the CMN mascot will also be at the event.

“We have to raise $250 for Children’s Miracle Network to compete in Miss Nebraska, but anything above and beyond that is up to us,” she said.

Her goal is to raise $5,000 as Penny travels to seven different businesses. The business that raises the most money during the month will receive a prize. Gregory encourages the community to come out and meet her as well as supporting local businesses win the big prize, which will be announced at the end of her fundraising tour.

As the seasons change, Gregory will offer drinks appropriate for the season.

“I’m serving lemonade and Kool-Aid in the summer and then cider and hot chocolate in the winter,” she said.

As she continues to prepare for the Miss Nebraska pageant in June, she looks forward to sharing her county’s stories with the judges.

“It’s nice to have businesses provide this opportunity and I hope to gather stories and connections to the community I can share during the interview portion,” Gregory said. “I love hearing people’s stories and it will take up a good portion of my year, so I’d like to relay my experiences to the judges.”

This is Makinzie’s third year representing her community and attributes God to her transformation.

“I attribute everything to my faith,” Makinzie said. “God has laid on my heart the impact I can have on kids through my platform and buckboard by helping kids with special needs. It’s cool to see how far I’ve come.”

To support Makinzie on her journey to Miss Nebraska, visit www.missamericaforkids.org/Contestant/makinziemarie.

Donations are tax deductible.

“I am honored to represent my community who made me who I am and I love representing Scotts Bluff County.”

lauren.brant@starherald.com