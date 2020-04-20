The Nebraska State Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday as authorities attempt to locate two children reported to have been abducted from Tekamah. The alert was issued at about 7 a.m. and the boys were located safely about three hours later.
The alert had been for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Isaac De La Garza. The Nebraska State Patrol said the boys were located and the suspect was arrested in Kansas.
Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 30, has been taken into custody, according to information released by the patrol.
