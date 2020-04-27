Chadron Police have found a woman who had been reported missing and in danger.

The Chadron Police Department received a report of a missing woman from Chadron on Monday, according to a press release. The missing woman was identified as 43-year-old, Chadron resident, Spring Burks. Burks had last seen on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and was reported to be headed to Colorado. Nobody has seen her since her departure from her residence. She had been reported to be driving a 1999 Volkswagen Passat, lavender in color, bearing South Dakota license plate 27A917.

Police ssaid the woman may be in danger and the public are being asked to assist in locating the woman. She was located shortly after police issued a missing person's alert.