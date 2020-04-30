Mitchell chief, officers keep small town safe

Like many groups and entities today, the city of Mitchell has been among those having prepared for COVID-19. City leaders took necessary steps to protect the workers and citizens of Mitchell.

“We use the networking and resources available to us stay up on what’s happening regarding the virus,” City Administrator Perry Mader said. “We’re constantly listening to what health officials and others report; we will prepare and be ready.”

Mitchell Police Chief Mike Cotant said his department took certain measures to protect himself and his seven officers.

“My biggest concern is keeping my officers safe, not just from the virus but also from harm in the performance of their law enforcement duties,” Cotant said. “I want to make sure the public is safe, and that my officers go home to be with their families at the end of shift.”

“Mitchell police will not enter a home if the person is reported to have symptoms of the coronavirus unless it is an extreme medical emergency, like a heart attack,” Cotant said. “We will wait for the fire department or rescue unit or Valley Ambulance (which has an ambulance specifically setup for COVID-19 patients).” Other safety measures were implemented by Cotant.

“I bought my officers a packet of ink pens so if they do a traffic stop or have to do some type of citation, maybe for narcotics or something else, they can just leave the ink pen with them,” Cotant said. “This hopefully helps keep the spread of the virus down.”

Cotant is not new to public concerns, nor is he new to law enforcement. He has served in law enforcement for many years after serving in the U.S. military.

“I started out in the Army in 1971 and ended my military career in the Navy in 1992,” Cotant said. “I’ve been Mitchell Police Chief since 2011, and prior to that I was with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office in patrol and investigations, and prior to that I was the captain of the Lyman Police Department.”

Police chiefs, especially ones in small towns, perform all manner of law enforcement. Small police departments require even the chief to patrol the streets and perform other law enforcement tasks normally assigned to patrol officers.

“I am a working chief,” Cotant said. “From patrolling to sexual assaults to child abuse cases to domestic violence to adult abuse cases to drug enforcement, I do everything my officers do.”

He says his department is currently seeing an increase in drug offenses.

“The highest crime we see right now is mainly narcotics – marijuana and methamphetamine,” Cotant said. “People think a small town doesn’t have a drug problem, but we do ... all towns do.

“Drugs are everywhere,” he said. “And I can’t say enough about the WING Drug Task Force in the area; they do a great job in taking our primary investigation and working it from there.”

Some drugs cases arise from traffic stops.

“One of my young officers recently stopped a vehicle that had methamphetamine and marijuana in it,” Cotant said. “The driver thought she was in Deadwood, South Dakota, and was driving around intoxicated with alcohol and drugs looking for a hotel.”

The Mitchell Police Department remains committed to public safety, he said.

“One of our most recent public safety measures is a speed trailer (that costs $10,000) — a preventive tool that has a big sign that flashes a driver’s speed. ... The main reason we got the speed trailer is that coming down the hill into Mitchell from Scottsbluff, cars tend to speed up, and there’s a school zone right after that.”

“We got the money for the speed trailer by applying for grants from the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation and AAA Auto Insurance,” Cotant said. Cotant views such tools as part of the larger service of helping others.

“To me, the greatest joy in law enforcement is to help people,” Cotant said. “I especially love the school; I start each day by going through the grade school then go to the high school and have a presence and talk with people.”

This relationship building is important.

“Building relationships with students and members of the community is critical,” Cotant said. “I tell my officers to treat people the way they would want to be treated; for example, we can escalate a situation, but we try to deescalate it instead.”

Cotant dislikes seeing kids as victims of crime.

“I hate responding to child abuse cases, especially when they involve kids from the school” Cotant said. “We as a department get our share of child abuse cases, and unfortunately and sadly child abuse cases usually lead back to some type of narcotic abuse.”

Whatever the call, Cotant is busy each day.

“I’m usually here on duty about 5:30 a.m. to do building checks through town, then do about an hour patrol around Mitchell, then about 7:30 I patrol grade school on foot, get back to the office at 8 and go through emails, do reports and answer calls,” Cotant said. “Our department also assists other departments if needed, and they assist us; thank you.”

