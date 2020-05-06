The Mitchell City Council Tuesday night held its first open public meeting since restrictions relating to the coronavirus were handed down in March.

City administrator Parry Mader said the meeting went well, and a few people from the public attended along with the council, mayor, members of the city staff and those who were on the agenda - all keeping six feet of social distancing. Mader said the council chambers were set up in a way to keep six feet of distance between individuals, and the podium was removed with those speaking doing so from their seats. The city provided masks and sanitizer, and door handles were wiped down as each individual entered. Those who were on the agenda made their presentations and exited.

“I don’t get the sense that anybody on the council or on the staff was concerned,” Mader said. “We had six or seven people show up from the public, and I assume that if they weren’t comfortable, they wouldn’t have come.”

The city had encouraged those who might be feeling ill or who felt any reservation about attending the meeting to stay at home.

Mader said the hope is that the meetings will get back to “normal” with Mitchell’s June meeting, but that is all dependent on guidelines from health officials and the governor’s office.

“As we were leading up to (Tuesday), the last week or two prior, we were all asking ourselves what can we do? What should we do?” Mader said.

With the green light from the state to conduct public meetings, Mader said it was good to get back to a face-to-face meeting, but emphasized that each community needs to look at its own situation and capabilities to make their own decision on when and how to hold future meetings. He said in the event the governor’s office restores restrictions, Mitchell will go back to teleconference meetings.

City Hall and the Mitchell Library both opened back up to the public on a limited basis Monday with staff adhering to guidelines for occupancy and social distancing.

Mader said the next big decision for Mitchell and many other communities will be whether or not to open their swimming pool. He said there are questions to be answered there as far as the logistics and costs, but no commitment has been made either way at this point.