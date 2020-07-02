A fire in rural Mitchell resulted in more than $125,000 in damages to a residence and its contents Thursday night.
Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Mitchell Drive Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m. The Gering Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department also responded, providing equipment and personnel.
Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig said the fire, at the home of Ronnie and Jenna Sims, had started in an attached garage and destroyed two vehicles. The fire did extend slightly into the home, into an attic area, but was able to be extinguished before causing additional damage to the home. Most of the damage to the home involved water and smoke damage, he said.
The Sims had been alerted by a neighbor to the fire and evacuated. Reisig said it took about an hour to put the fire out and then crews were on scene until nearly 3 a.m.
The Firefighter Ministry also responded to the fire and is assisting the family. Reisig said they choose to stay with a nearby relative for the time being, but it would be at least a week before they would be able to occupy the residence.
Anthony Murphy, Scottsbluff Fire Department fire marshal, investigated the fire and deemed it electrical in nature. Reisig said the fire does remain under investigation.
A total of 14 Scottsbluff Rural Fire personnel, 10 Gering Fire and three Mitchell Fire personnel were on hand. Gering provided a grass tanker and pumper rig and Mitchell provided a tanker.
