Since the days of bucket brigades, local fire volunteers have been committed to keeping their communities safe, whether it’s providing fire protection or emergency assistance for individuals.

Mitchell is fortunate to have a large number of volunteers who will continue those responsibilities into the future.

The Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department’s current Chief is Jon Wurdeman, who joined the force in 1982 as a firefighter. About 10 years later, he was voted in as chief and, as he said, “They’ve been putting up with me ever since.”

In addition to being a responder to emergencies, he also carries the administrative duties of making budgets, working with the city and rural fire district for purchases of needed equipment, and issuing permits for controlled burns and supervising the work.

The combined department is the City of Mitchell Fire Department and the Mitchell Rural Fire District.

“We don’t have a distinction among firefighters,” Wurdeman said. “We’re all one department and answer calls in both the city and the rural areas. But when I interview volunteers for the job, I always tell them their job and family comes first.”

The Mitchell Fire Department has about 40 members and Wurdeman said they’re fortunate to have so many for such a small town. The department also includes eight medical providers, both paramedics and EMTs.

Mitchell is among the few advanced life support groups in the area, so the department carries a lot of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to provide medical attention for the majority of its calls.

“One of our former members was an Air Link paramedic and helped develop our program,” Wurdeman said. “We were one of the first in the state to offer that service as a volunteer department.”

Because of his extensive training, Wurdeman teaches many of the courses for the department, including CPR training, dealing with geriatric injuries and also with pandemics. That saves on the cost of bringing in outside trainers to offer the education.

About 80-90% of the 170 annual calls to which the department responds are medical in nature. Glen Eberspecher, who coordinates the department’s EMT services, said responders typically spend less time evaluating and transporting patients than sitting at a computer screen filling out the patient care report.

“Because of the life support systems our vehicles have onboard to stabilize the patient, we rarely have to run emergency to the hospital,” Eberspecher said. “With lights and sirens going, there’s often a greater chance of an accident. Being in less of a hurry also keeps the patient calmer.”

Of the remainder of the calls handled by the department, many are controlled burns that got out of control. Wurdeman said many of their calls during the summer are for grassland fires when another department has called for mutual aid assistance.

Mitchell is one of 13 fire departments in its mutual aid system. Today, the system covers about 365 square miles.

Structure fires are a small part of the Mitchell department’s calls, amounting to about two or three a year. But some can be serious. Late last December, a fire destroyed a residence.

“We handle very few structure fires because people are knowledgeable,” Wurdeman said. “They have smoke detectors and alarms in their houses so they’re being proactive in staying safe.”

Another department function has members out in the community, whether it’s educating students on fire safety and weather emergencies or standing by with EMT services for various sports events.

Because of what Wurdeman called “outstanding” community support, the camaraderie of a larger department and the opportunity serve the community, the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department has become special place.

As Wurdeman said, “We’re fortunate.”