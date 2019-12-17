Mitchell man accused of sexual assault of 14-year-old girl two years ago

A 25-year-old Mitchell man accused of fathering a child two years ago with a 14-year-old girl has been charged.

Tyler Golden has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class I felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, action had been started to establish paternity and set child support involving a child born in 2017. As a result of that action, a child support enforcement worker determined that based on the child’s date of birth and investigation, the girl would have been 15 years at the time of conception. Golden would have been 22 years old.

Genetic testing confirmed that Golden is the father of the child born. Investigators interviewed an 18-year-old girl who had admitted that she had been in a sexual relationship with Golden. She allegedly told police that she had met Golden on a dating site and that he had been aware of her age.

A warrant for Golden’s arrest was issued on Dec. 4 and he was arrested Saturday, Dec. 14. Bond in the case has been set at $100,000 and Golden was arraigned on charges Monday, Dec. 16, in Scotts Bluff County Court. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.