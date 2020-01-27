A Mitchell man faces allegations of sexual assault in two separate cases.

Joel Betancur, 44, of Mitchell, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony.

— In that case authorities alleged that Betancur assaulted a child in approximately 2008 to 2009.

According to an arrest affidavit, an investigator with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department received a child abuse and neglect intake on Nov. 22, 2019, that involved a report alleging Betancur had reported the caller when she was 7 or 8 years old. The caller reported that she had lived with her grandmother at a Scottsbluff re4sidence during a time that both of her parents were in prison.

Authorities contacted the caller’s parents, who now live in Gering, both said that they were aware of the report as the allegations had been disclosed to a therapist. An investigator interviewed the child three days later, who alleged Betancur had assaulted her when she had been left in his care while her grandmother took a trip. The girl described the alleged sexual assaults.

A warrant for Betancur’s arrest was issued on Jan. 24.

Betancur, who is being held in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 30.

In a second case, Betancur has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent, a Class II felony; assault by strangulation, a Class IIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; and third-degree domestic assault, a Class I misdemeanor.

— In the case, Betancur is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was under the influence of alcohol.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Mitchell Police officer began an investigation on Nov. 12 after being called to Regional West Medical Center in reference to a report of an assault that had occurred in Mitchell.

A woman told police that she had been with Betancur on Nov. 9 and hanging out with a girl, who she identified, that had kissed her on the cheek as she was leaving and she alleged Betancur became jealous and she described him as “mad and flipped out.” The woman said she had planned to leave with the woman and another man, however, she said that Betancur pulled her back inside the home, at which time she screamed, and punched her in the face. She alleged he strangled her and she was unable to breathe. During the assault, she alleged, he put a gun to her head. She described waking up naked and not knowing why, but that Betancur cried and apologized.

The woman said she had dated Betancur, but had broken up with him three to four weeks earlier.

The officer interviewed the man, who described the woman as drunk and falling down. The woman and Betancur argued, he said, and he left. When the woman told them that she planned to leave with him, he said “decided to get out of there and go home,” returning later for his phone.

The officer interviewed Betancur, who denied a physical altercation had occurred, and said that the two had sex.

A warrant was issued for Betancur’s arrest on Jan. 27. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4 and is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

