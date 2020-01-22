Authorities arrested a Mitchell man this week after a man’s employee alleged he had stomped and kicked a cat to death in front of a child.

A Scotts Bluff County deputy arrested Jamison Kooima, 24, of Mitchell, on two counts of cruelty to an animal, a Class IIIA felony, and committing child abuse by neglect, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to a court affidavit, authorities were contacted on Jan. 17 by a man, identified as David Hoover, who said he wanted to speak to them about his manager abusing animals at a feedyard located on Haig Road. Hoover told authorities that an incident had occurred about a week prior in which he had been holding a cat and he alleged Kooima kicked the cat out of his hands. He alleged that Kooima stomped and kicked the cat to death in front of a 9-year-old child.

Deputies questioned the child, who told police that he had witnessed Kooima kill the cat by kicking it and he witnessed him throw the dead cat into a pen.

Hoover told authoroties that another employee had reported to him allegations that Kooima had shot and killed a dog. He believed the incident to have occurred on Dec. 23. A deputy spoke to another employee who said she had seen the dog, dead, in the back of a truck and she alleged Kooima had told her he killed the dog “because it wouldn’t listen or shut up.” A third employee told the deputy that she had put the dog in a shop because it was difficult to work with the dogs in the pens, however, she said the dog was not chasing or harassing livestock at the time that Kooima allegedly shot the dog.

Deputies obtained a warrant to arrest Kooima and he was taken into custody. He appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday to be arraigned on charges and bond was set at $20,000.

An attorney was not yet listed for the man, who said he would find his own representation. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

