A Mitchell man indicted on federal charges is expected to plead to the charges later this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced in January 2019 that a federal grand jury had indicted Logan Reifschneider, 24, on eight counts indictment, accused of misrepresenting himself in credit card and loan applications and using other’s identities to defraud.

Reifschneider had been scheduled for trial on the case in January, but filed a motion on Jan. 21 to schedule the case for a change of plea hearing. That hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 28. Copies of the petition to enter a guilty plea and copy of any plea agreements and charging documents are required to be filed before the hearing, but were not yet available.

The man is accused of making false statements when applying for a credit card from the Navy the Navy Federal Credit Union, representing himself as a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense assigned to a U.S. Navy. He is also accused of unauthorized use of a credit card, accused of using a credit cards that were in the name of another individual, and aggravated identity theft. According to the complaint, Reifschneider used the identities of at least three persons as a means of identification in committing the crimes of unauthorized use of an access device.

Penalties on the charges called for two to 30 years imprisonment and additional fines and penalties.