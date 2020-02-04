Over the past five years, McKiney Manufacturing and Sales in Mitchell has been a reliable source for the metal parts that keep the machines of industry humming, and now they’re expanding their services.

When Roger McKiney opened shop, the company was providing custom tool and die services for hydraulic hose manufacturers. However, being tied to one industry can challenge a new business. So Roger started looking for other areas to branch out.

An opportunity came up for him to work with a Wyoming company that manufactures natural gas and LP generators for the oil and gas industry.

With a background in sales, Roger knew one of the biggest holdups in a company’s production line was with the exhaust system. So his first major purchase last year was a tube bending system that could custom bend any shape of tube up to four inches in diameter.

The machinery gave Roger the ability to build custom exhaust systems, as well as tubing for vehicle roll-over protection, bike racks and other applications.

This year, Roger had the opportunity to work on a project, but a water jet machining center would be required to produce the parts. The City of Scottsbluff provided funding from its LB 840 economic development program and the new machine arrived in January.

A water jet machining center used high-pressure water jets to custom cut materials from wood and plastic to metal and even foam rubber.

“A laser can only be used to cut metal,” Roger said. “High-pressure water can cut a lot more and allows us to go in a lot of different directions. During our first training, we downloaded our company logo into the machine and it wrote a tool path to cut our logo into a piece of oak.”

Currently, the water jet machine is being used to custom cut materials that would usually have to be hand tooled on a mill. Roger said it saves the company both time and cost.

New technology also presents other challenges. As the McKiney shop became crowded with various types of machinery, an adjacent building was put into use to house the water jet system.

“The building didn’t have water or sewer, so we had to dig up the sidewalk to make the connections,” Roger said. “We also had to redo the electrical system to power the new machine.”

But more space was needed. So Roger and his wife/partner Julie purchased the old Carr-Trumbull lumber yard building a block away.

In the near future, McKiney Manufacturing will expand into the new location, which will become the company offices. A retail store is also planned for custom made signs.

“With the amount of product we bring in and ship out, we’re just running out of room to put stuff,” Roger said.

With a new water jet machine, the company will make even more outreach into the Front Range market of Colorado. Roger said companies must now wait several weeks for materials to be custom manufactured. Quick turnaround is especially important when the customer needs a prototype before launching a new product onto the market.

“These new machines have allowed us to expand the business,” Julie said. “Our current foam rubber project shows we can do that expansion and still meet or exceed our customer expectation for quality materials.”

Roger said with the new equipment in operation, their next main focus will be to reach out with a marketing campaign.

“Anyone that does business with us knows our quality is phenomenal and so is our turnaround time and customer service. We need to let them know we can now do even more for them.”

