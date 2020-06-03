Today’s reopening of the Mitchell Pool brought community members together, while maintaining social distance.

After weeks of preparation, pool manager Jordan Gonzales said she and her employees were antsy to open their doors for the summer.

“I really hope to just offer something fun and something positive this summer especially for our community and neighboring communities and give the kids a little bit of a summer,” Gonzales said.

Assistant Manager Kiaya West said the public has been anticipating the reopening of the pool, referring to a number of individuals previously asking about the possibility of reopening for the summer.

“There have been a lot of inquiries on Facebook and just a lot of people asking us about opening,” West said.

Gonzales said after working with the city administrator to develop guidelines and capacity numbers the pool was able to open today, operating at 25% capacity.

“We really don’t have any expectations but are hoping opening it's positive for the community,” Gonzales said.

Changes to the pool area include the opening of the pool’s gates, allowing parents and spectators to sit in the shade around the pool in addition to the placement of red x’s on the ground designating 6-foot distancing between individuals, Gonzales said.

Coinciding with physical changes in the pool and deck area, social distancing guidelines and enhanced sanitation practices are also being enforced by the staff.

“Our goal right now is to be sanitizing chairs and other high traffic areas every 30 minutes,” West said.

Gonzales said additional staff will be on hand in order to keep up with disinfecting and sanitizing areas.

West said concessions at the pool will be open, with employees wearing gloves while also having increased sanitation practices.

The Mitchell Pool will continue to offer swimming lessons to the public, Gonzales said, but changes have been made to the Level 1 lessons, requiring an adult to accompany children in order to prevent contact with instructors.

Gonzales said she is excited to be opening the pool and offer kids an opportunity to enjoy the summer, and she highly encourages members of other communities to come and visit the pool during the summer months.