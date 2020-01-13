Mitchell takes top honors at Scottsbluff speech meet

Twenty-two Mitchell High School speech students walked into Scottsbluff High School on Saturday, Jan. 11 for the first speech meet of the season and the Tigers first team win of the season.

Ahead of the meet, speech coach Matt Chrisman encouraged his team to work together and do their best.

“We told them to relax, compete, and above all, have fun,” he said. “Our novice speakers were told to seek out an experienced speaker that day to get the routine down and for support.”

Throughout the day, the students said their nerves were high, but they became more confident after each performance.

“I was nervous, but excited after seeing all the returning competition from last year,” Alicia Sanchez said. “But, once we started, I felt better.”

Her sister, Samantha also felt like their OID team could improve ahead of the next speech meet.

“I learned we can do some changes to our lines and other parts of the speech to make it better,” Samantha Vizcaino said.

With several speech students advancing to the finals, Chrisman was happy for his team and the speech community.

“I was very happy for all of the finalists from all of the schools,” he said. “Speech is a community, and we celebrate all of the successes of the community. I was extremely proud of how the Mitchell team ended up.”

With the next speech meet scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Gering High School, Mitchell speech students are ready to show some improvement.

Chrisman said, “We are taking all of the judges comments to heart and are going to redouble our efforts to continue to improve in order to be the best we can be by the time districts rolls around.”

