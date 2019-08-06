Mitchell welcomes balloonists with opening ceremonies and reverse parade on Aug. 10

GERING — Official opening ceremonies and a reverse parade are coming up this Saturday in downtown Gering as the community welcomes balloon pilots, crews, spectators and balloon enthusiasts to the area for a week of ballooning activity.

Brenda Leisy, Director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, explained the idea behind a reverse parade.

“Instead of the crowd standing on the outside watching the floats go by, the pilots will be parked in the middle of Main Street and the crowd walks past them,” she said.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Gering’s 10th Street will be lined with stationary balloon baskets and the pilots that will be competing in next week’s U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships, sponsored by the Balloon Federation of America.

It’s an opportunity for the public to meet the pilots and learn about the national championship event. The kids will also be able to get trading cards from the pilots. There will be food trucks, face painting, balloon animals and lots of fun.

City leaders and balloon officials will also be there to welcome the pilots to the community for the week-long competition, which runs Aug. 12-17.

The Old West Balloon Fest Board of Directors and officials from the Balloon Federation of America will help with reading the official proclamation.

They’ll be joined by Mayors Dave Curtis of Mitchell, Tony Kaufman of Gering, Ray Gonzales of Scottsbluff, Chris Perales of Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County Board Chairman Ken Meyer.

“The pilots won’t be glowing that evening, but they will have their baskets there,” said Karla Niedan-Streeks, Executive Director. “Event sponsors will have booths to hand out candy and other stuff to help support the event. With some music thrown in, it’s going to be a fun, family event, so we encourage kids and families to join us.”

Colleen Johnson, Executive Director and Balloon Meister for the Old West Balloon Fest, was able to help secure the ballooning championships for the community for the next three years, through 2021.

“Not all the competition balloon pilots will be at the event because it’s a practice weekend for them and the competition doesn’t start until Monday,” Johnson said. “We should have about 40 pilots with their baskets in downtown Gering on Saturday. It will help people see the difference between exhibition hot air balloons and competition balloons.”

In addition to the Aug. 12-17 U.S. National Hot Air Championships, hobbyist pilots in the Old West Balloon Fest start to arrive on Aug. 15. Those pilots will launch the mornings of Aug. 16 and 17 from the old Mitchell airport.

Johnson said there will be food vendors at the airport both mornings, along with an education zone for the kids and other activities for the family.

“In total, we’ll have 80 balloons in the area for the event,” Johnson said. “Pilots are coming from as far away as California, Texas and Louisiana. Thirty states are represented.”

The first of two balloon glows is scheduled for the evening of Aug. 15 at the Western Nebraska Community College campus.

A second balloon glow will be on the closing evening of the event, Aug. 17, at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

“We’ve had tremendous community support from all the communities and from more than 40 corporate sponsors,” Niedan-Streeks said. “It’s nice to know we’ll be doing this for the next three years.”