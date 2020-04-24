Mock trial teams take their cases online

As Madeline Seay sat on the virtual witness stand on Wednesday, she was firm when she described what could lead a domestic violence victim to kill their abuser. Later that afternoon, her role would change from defense witness to prosecuting attorney, working to convict the woman of premeditated murder.

It seems like a radical switch, going from defending to prosecuting, but it’s typical for a mock trial competition.

The mock trial featured two teams made up of students involved in the home education community, Classical Conversations. The event is part of the Community’s Challenge B program and is designed for students who are 13, Challenge B director and parent Marlaina Seay said.

Her daughter, Madeline Seay, and another student, Thatcher Thomalla, who served as prosecuting attorney and bailiff, combined forces with two smaller Colorado teams.

“Normally, when you live in a larger city, there are Challenge B programs where you can drive across town and combine with their team,” she said. “Being in the Panhandle, we had a little bit farther distance.”

In January, before Zoom became a household word, the team decided to try it out for practice with plans to get together for competitions.

“We started doing Zoom meetings with all these kids,” Marlaina said.

Teams must consist of at least five students and no more than ten. On larger teams, students may only have one part to play. On smaller teams, students take on multiple roles.

“The first eight weeks is spent looking at the case as a whole,” Marlaina said.

The students spend time going through witness statements and learning the proper procedures for things like objections. Then they assign roles as witnesses and attorneys and begin memorizing their parts.

They built two cases, including cross examination and direct questions, and opening and closing statements.

As prosecutors, they would try to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the fictional Barbara Barrett had committed premeditated murder after allegedly shooting her husband five times.

As a defense team, they didn’t argue that she hadn’t killed her husband, but that she did so because he was violently abusive and she was afraid.

Local attorney Mike Meister offered the students insight and advice. None of the team parents have formal law backgrounds, although one did have mock legal experience.

“My husband had participated in mock trial in college,” Marlaina said. “It’s been a lot of fun hearing him give them feedback.”

The students practiced questioning each other, with attorneys making objections.

“It’s a group editing project,” Marlaina said. “There is a lot of rehearsal and then you have to talk through it as a team.”

The plan was for Madeline and Thatcher to travel to Denver and meet up with their teammates for a competition in front of Denver judges.

“When the quarantine hit, we didn’t want the kids to not be able to perform this,” Marlaina said. “We said, ‘What if we could get the judges to join us on Zoom?’”

On April 23, they had their first trial. It was observed by spectators across the country. Many were grandparents, watching their grandchild who was dressed in business clothing and kept very serious expression.

“To have family members states away able to watch is amazing,” Marlaina said.

As the trial progressed, light bulbs began to go off in students heads as they were faced with strategies they hadn’t thought of, she said.

The trials are scored by the jury, who provides a verdict after hearing each team argue each side. The judge also gives a bench verdict. Afterward, members of the team get feedback from the jury and the judge.

“Our students changed so much of what they had done from the first trial to the second trial,” said Marlaina.

The second trial took place on Wednesday against a team from Colorado in front of a judge from Minnesota. The team walked away with a victory, winning by three points.

In their first competition, the judge found Barrett guilty both times it was presented, and so did the jury. This time around, the judge still said Barrett killed her husband.

However, when Madeline and Thatcher’s team was defending Barrett, they managed to convince the jury that the prosecution hadn’t proved malice, or that it was premeditated. At least, part of the jury, anyway.

“It was a hung jury,” Marlaina said.

They were running short on time and the jury decided to end deliberations.

Marlaina believes that mock trial is a way to teach kids how to logically work through arguments, look at things from different perspectives and handle disagreements, wins and losses gracefully. They’ve also developed a deeper respect for and knowledge of the legal system. So has she.

“I’ve been learning right along with them – I had no idea how mock trial works, I’d never seen one,” she said.

She empathizes with those who have suddenly become home educators due to school closures. She said they may be struggling to teach material that isn’t familiar and may feel like they’re falling short.

“They are capable,” she said. “They are called to be that teacher in their child’s life. If you can teach your child to tie their shoestrings, you can teach a foreign language. You just may be learning it yourself, too.”