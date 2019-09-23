Monument Expo set for Friday

GERING — The public is invited to the Gering Civic Center Friday, Sept. 27, for the Monument Expo, part of the Monument Marathon.

The expo starts at noon on Sept. 27 as runners begin arriving to the area for the marathon. They’re able to pick up their bib numbers, race packets, T-shirts and swag bags, as well as get all the pre-race questions answered.

“As we welcome everyone to the community, we also want to let them know what’s available in the local area,” event organizer Connie Ernest said. “About 25 food and service vendors will be there for the afternoon to showcase their businesses to the greater public. These businesses have a lot of local flavor and we want people from other areas what we have to offer.”

Later that day is the Monument Expo Pasta Feed from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an all-you-can-eat pasta buffet. Live entertainment will also be featured.

At about 5:15 p.m., author and runner Bill Watts will speak on “What motivates you?”

Watts is a 1976 Chadron High School graduate and works for Arapahoe County, Colorado. It was there when he discovered he needed to get back into shape and started running.

It was a long process getting back to a healthy body, but Watts got to the point where he’s been running from 50-75 miles a week. He competes in marathons and even longer events, like the recent 103-mile event in Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

During his running career, Watts was looking for a book geared toward average runners, but he was only finding books for more advanced athletes. So he decided to write his own — and it was a big success.

His book, “Running for the Average Joe,” was first published in 2017 and is now in its third edition. Within its pages are topics like training plans, diet programs, dealing with injuries, and an in-depth look at the physiology and psychology of running.

“Running is a lifetime commitment, not just a fad or a diet,” Watts said. “Some runners think the only people who can run marathons are gifted athletes and that’s just not true.”

The eighth annual Monument Marathon will be Saturday, Sept. 28, with the full- and half-marathons starting at 7:30 a.m. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m.

Race Director Jennifer Reisig said they always get runners from across the country, and even some from other countries. Full-marathon, half-marathon and 5K events are available.

Monies raised from the event help the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation provide scholarships to students in need.

