Monument Mall reopens, adds a new store

Monument Mall has reopened after closing more than a month ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Monument Mall hours are now 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays,” Monument Mall Property Manager Christa Pelster said. “These are mall hours and not hours for the individual businesses. Check with each business for their hours.”

Business owners in the mall were excited about the reopening.

“We’re open. It’s about time. We waited a long time, real excited to be back,” Mike’s Husker Stuff owner Mike Pelster said.” “We’ve been shut down since March 15.”

Some stores remain closed until next week.

“We plan to reopen May 11,” Furniture Discount Center owner Wayne Bridges said. “I’m glad to see we’re getting somewhere again, though I’ve continued to do business online via Facebook and other things.”

“Most the other stores will reopen May 11,” Mike Pelster said. “We also have a nice addition to the mall, a new store – Game Time.”

Game Time's opening coincided with the mall’s reopening.

“We specialize in pre-owned video games, game consoles, comic books, trading card games, board games, Pokémon, Funko Pops and other things,” Game Time Cards and Collectibles owner Chris Cape said.

The mall was light with foot traffic and shoppers on reopening day, but it’s hoped the community will return and once again enjoy the shopping experience.

“Shop the small mom-and-pop stores; they’re the ones that got hit the hardest during this pandemic,” Mike Pelster said.