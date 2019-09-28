Runners are crossing the finish line at the Monument Marathon.
The runners in the full-marathon have started crossing the finish line.
Word from the finish line is that full-marathon winner Joe Wilson, of Lingle, Wyoming, has set a record for the Monument Marathon, finishing with a time of 02:44:34. Second place runner Nicholas Kizzire, of Alliance, finished with a time of 02:56:15.
The other finishers rounding out the top ten:
Adam Lazrus, Silver Spring, Maryland, 02:57:36
Kameron Shahid, Guilford, Connecticut, 03:08:15
Joel Duttera, Denver, Colorado, 03:15:42
Annmarie Wilson, Lingle, Wyoming, 03:18:29, *Female division winner
Matt Henry, Rapid City, South Dakota, 03:26:42
Seth Ford, Big Springs, Nebraska, 3:30:34
Micheal Breener, Lakewood, Colorado, 03:40:31
Ben Schmitt, Sidney, Nebraska, 03:40:33
For results as they come in, or a complete list of results, visit https://bit.ly/2lSO6gk.
The top ten runners in the half-marathon:
Alejandro Garcia, of Chappell, finished first with a time of 01:13:24.
Dylan Stansbury, of Crawford, 01:15:26
Gage Winkler, of Gering, 01:31:04
Phillip Duncan, of Chadron, 01:31:56
Taylor Dick, of Douglas, Wyoming, 01:31:57
Jamie Trenkle, of Kearney, 01:32:42
John Seiler, of Gering, 01:33:45
Rob Petty John, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, 01:34:41
Heather Townsend, of Mitchell, 01:39:03, *Female division winner
Doug Agne, of Lakewood Colorado, 01:40:29
The top runners in the 5K were:
Mitch Bern, of Lincoln, Nebraska, 00:19:19
Jarred Berger, of Gering, Nebraska, 00:19:51
Trevyin Schleuder, of Chadron, 00:20:55
Aaron Pierce, of Gering, 00:21:10
Cooper Reichman, of Chadron, 00:21:36
Sully Wilson, of Lingle, 00:22:58
Travis Dickey, of Chappell, 00:24:37
Anna Cheek, of Scottsbluff, 00:25:27 *Female division winner
Bianca Lopez, of Thornton, Colorado, 00:25:34
Mauricio Maldonado, of Gering, 00:25:55
