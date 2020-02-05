At its March 2 meeting, the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners may consider following the lead of neighboring Morrill County in opposition to LB 58, the so-called “red flag” bill now in the Legislature.

The bill was given the title, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. According to the bill’s statement of intent, it allows a court to intervene in “extreme cases where a person has demonstrated that they are a danger to themselves or others, have access to a firearm and have made threats of violence.”

Under the law, such persons could be required to turn over any firearms while a court order is in effect, usually for 12 months, even if no crime has been committed.

LB 58, a holdover bill from the 2019 session, was last debated in January 2019.

District 3 County Commissioner Charlie Knapper said he’s going to ask commissioners to pass a resolution of support for County Sheriff Mark Overman in his decision whether or not to enforce a red flag law.

“I don’t think the red flag bill will pass,” Knapper said. “What I want to say is the people of western Nebraska don’t want to be governed by liberals in Lincoln and Omaha.”

He added the Second Amendment right to bear arms needs to be protected, along with the right to due process.

“There are people who shouldn’t own a gun,” Knapper said. “This bill is a blanket statement that with just a court order a person’s guns can be confiscated. That’s unconstitutional. If the Second Amendment falls, so will the others.”

During his door-to-door campaign for a seat on the county board, people told Knapper they were concerned about their Second Amendment rights, he said.

“It’s an issue I didn’t think I’d encounter as a county commissioner,” he said. “Board Chairman Ken Meyer said this is one of the first times he can remember that a partisan issue came before the board. It’s kind of exciting to make these kinds of decisions locally.”

Overman said he’s always had the support of the county board in whatever decision he makes for effective law enforcement.

“I don’t think commissioners need to take as stand on the bill because it probably won’t get passed,” Overman said. “Nebraska is a very pro-Second Amendment state, along with most of the state’s police officers.”

He said he will need to study the bill further, but public safety is also important and the public expects law enforcement to handle any situation.

One of the main concerns of opponents is over an interpretation that the bill’s terminology is that gun confiscation could violate a person’s due process rights. A form of gun confiscation is already established in law.

“We have domestic violence protection orders around the country that have been in place for years,” Overman said. “Someone who has a protection order filed against them, they can’t have a gun, but there’s due process built into those orders.”

The City of Mitchell may also go on record in support of the Second Amendment. At its Feb. 4 meeting, members agreed to consider a resolution declaring Mitchell as a Second Amendment City.

“Our attorney is going to draw up a resolution for council approval,” Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis said. “We’d also like to hear from the citizens at our March 3 meeting on what they think about approving the resolution. So far, everybody seems to be in support of the Second Amendment as it’s written.”