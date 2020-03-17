As health professionals recommend against large gatherings of people, closures and postponements are being announced.
The Star-Herald is compiling a list as they are provided. Email your cancellation or postponement to news@starherald.com.
Effective immediately
— The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has canceled all commission-sponsored events and activities through May 31 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The Wildcat Hills Nature Center has been closed to public access.
— City of Mitchell has closed city hall and the Mitchell Public Library. Staff at city hall and the library will remain working to answer calls and emails. Utility staff and street department staff will continue to work, but all staff have been instructed to have limited contact with the public.
In light of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Mitchell has closed City Hall and the Mitchell Public Library. Staff at city hall and the library will remain working to answer calls and emails. The utility staff and street department staff will continue to work as well. Staff has been instructed to have limited contact with the public. For questions, contact city administrator Perry Mader at 308-623-1616.
— Scottsbluff Fire Department has closed the station to in-person visitors through March 31. During this time, the community’s outreach programs have been suspended, including station tours, public education events, CPR/Fire prevention classes, business pre-plan inspections, smoke and carbon dioxide detector installations and car seat safety checks.
— The Scottsbluff Police Department will limit hours to the public effective March 18. The department will be open daily from 8 to 10 a.m. for reports, applications for handgun permits and other purposes. Some of these requests can be handled by making the request to the departments e-mail address at policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or by calling 308-630-6261. A phone next to the main entrance to connect citizens to the communications center to request assistance will continue to be available. Calls for assistance or to report crimes can also be made via the non-emergency phone line at 308-632-7176.
— The City of Scottsbluff has suspended non-essential services. City hall, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Parks and Recreation services and non-emergency water and sewer maintenance are suspended until further notice. For more details, view information on accessing utility billing, sanitation services, permits and other functions at the city’s website, www.scottsbluff.org, or in the announcement in today’s Star-Herald or on starherald.com.
— Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Nebraska Public Power District is suspending all “walk-in traffic” at its service centers around the state, including the Scottsbluff service center, beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Visit www.nppd.com for available payment options and to manage accounts online with NPPD On The Go!. NPPD representatives are also available via phone for questions, payment arrangements, billing and account information, or if needing to keep electric service intact, by calling 877-275-6773 (877-ASK- NPPD) Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Outage reporting is available 24 x 7 via phone and online with NPPD On the Go! Information on the status of the service centers and other information related to NPPD can be found on Nebraska Public Power District’s Facebook and Twitter account (@NPPDNews).
March 18
Western Community College Area Board of Governors will hold their March meeting as scheduled with virtual participating options available. The Board of Governors will follow guidelines and limit the number of in-person attendees to 10, in an effort to increase social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. The public can access the meeting at wncc.zoom.us/j/328302902. For issues connecting to the virtual meeting, contact 308-635-6080.
March 19
— Legacy of the Plains annual membership meeting has been postponed. A date for the meeting has not yet been set. Legacy of the Plains is currently closed through March 26 and will re-evaluate at that time. For additional information, visit Legacy of the Plains on Facebook or contact Dave Wolf, 308-436-1989.
March 20, March 27
— The VFW Post #1681 has canceled Bing for March 20 and March 27. The post is currently planning on hosting Bingo on April 3. There will be no Bingo on April 17 and April 24.
March 21
— The March meeting of the Wildcat Audubon Society, scheduled for March 21, has been canceled.
March 18, March 23
— The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) has made the decision to cancel both the Voluntary Integrated Management Plan Meeting and the Water Education Meeting in the interest of public safety. The Voluntary IMP Meeting had been postponed until March 18 due to weather. The Water Education Meeting had been postponed until March 23. Both meetings are now canceled. For now, the UNWNRD office will remain open to the public. For further updates as they become available, please visit its website, unwnrd.org, or follow on Facebook or Twitter.
March 25
— Out of caution, Regional West Foundation, along with First State Bank, First National Bank Omaha, Western States Bank, and Platte Valley Bank, are canceling the Health and Wellness luncheon to be held on Wednesday, March 25 at the Gering Civic Center.
March 26
— The Western Plains Historic Preservation Assn. March 26 meeting has been canceled due to the current health issue.
March 28, April 25
— Car seat checks scheduled at the City of Scottsbluff Police Department are canceled until further notice. Checks had been planned for March 28 and April 25.
April 2-4
— The Scottsbluff High School production of West Side Story will be postponed indefinitely. Tickets already purchased will be honored at the postponed performance and in the event of a cancellation, will be refunded.
April 16-17
—The ServSafe® Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees scheduled for April 16-17 in Bridgeport has been canceled in accordance with University of Nebraska guidelines related to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
— The Spring Wellness Festival for Seniors at WNCC has been canceled. Next year’s Spring Wellness Festival has been planned for April 16, 2021.
April 18
The Scottsbluff High School Prom will be postponed indefinitely. School personnel are looking for alternative dates and will work with health officials to determine if a future date is possible.
Visit starherald.com for additional postponements and closures that were previously released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.