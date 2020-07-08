Firefighters from six departments battled a grass fire for more than four hours north of Mitchell Tuesday

An estimated 300 acres were burned in the fire six miles west of Highway 29 and two miles south of Murphy Road. Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman said.

Wurdeman said that the fire’s source was tied to a submersible pump for a livestock well that was malfunctioning.

“With the wind and dry weather, it started a fire,” he said. “A rancher had been nearby and called the fire in. We got several other calls to 911.”

The size was small, he said, but was in rough terrain, necessitating him calling firefighters from several departments — Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural, Harrison, Hemingford and Prairier Center, Wyoming, fire departments — responded. The Nebraska Forestry Service’s Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) plane provided additional support, with two loads of fire suppressant dumped on the fire, Wurdeman said.

Ranchers were also helpful in battling the fire, he said.

“There were 25-30 ranchers with water rigs who showed up,” he said. “That was a big help for us. They were out there before us. They see smoke and they come running.”

The area has had a quick turnaround in fire danger, Wurdeman said. Just six weeks ago, he said, ranchers told him the area had an estimated 10 inches of rain and this week, the area is experiencing high fire risk. Grasses are green, but burn because of the low humidity and high temperatures.

“With 15 to 25 mile per hour winds, it made it hard to fight the fire. Once we thought we had the fire under control, the winds would come up again,” he said.

Around 50 personnel and 25 rigs were on hand for the fire. Crews responded at about 3:45 p.m. and Wurdeman said he began dismissing crews at about 8:30 p.m.