More than 530 people powered through the cold and made it to the Monument Marathon finish line.
“It was a successful day,” said Jennifer Reisig, director of the Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and race director.
The event is sponsored by Platte Valley Companies and proceeds go to the foundation for scholarships.
“There’s a wide variety of students who attend WNCC,” Hod Kosman, president and CEO at Platte Valley Companies, said. “Some of them are young. Some of them are returning to school later in life. Either way, to have scholarship money is extremely important.”
More than $350,000 has been raised for scholarships since the marathon began eight years ago.
Kosman said the race is also a way to showcase the region.
“We had runners from coast to coast, north to south and even from different continents,” Kosman said.
One of them was Adam Lazrus of Baltimore, Maryland. He’s on a mission to complete marathons in all 50 states — Nebraska was 47.
“I was supposed to run a marathon in Omaha, but it got canceled due to the weather,” Lazrus said.
Lazrus said that although he ran into some mud, the race went well overall.
“The scenery was beautiful,” Lazrus said.
He’s planning to finish his 50-state quest in January. He still needs to run races in Utah, New Mexico and Hawaii.
Local runners also hit the pavement.
“I ran the half,” said Cathy Rose of Scottsbluff. “It was challenging.”
Rose grew up with a love for running for fun but as she got older, she stopped.
“When they started doing the half-marathon here, I started running again,” Rose said.