Morrill County made news during its Jan. 28 meeting when commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing a “red flag” bill that’s currently being considered in the Legislature. Basically, they’re saying that if a red flag law passes, they would support the county sheriff if he decides not to enforce the law, declaring such laws as being unconstitutional.

LB 58, a holdover bill from the 2019 session, implements the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. In effect, it would allow a court to intervene in extreme cases where a person has demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others.

Under the law, such persons could be required to turn over any firearms while the order is in effect, even if no crime has been committed.

Morrill County Board Chairman Jeff Metz said the county first talked about the proposed legislation last year. The board didn’t think it would pass, so they took no action as a county. But when the bill popped up again this session, commissioners voted to take a stand.

“We wanted our county to be proactive and let Morrill County residents know we value their Second Amendment and Nebraska Constitutional right to bear arms,” Metz said. “The bill would put our sheriff’s office in a difficult position. They’re sworn to uphold the Constitution. If they believe this red flag law violates those constitutional rights, they have to make a choice whether or not to obey the state statute. Our resolution states we’ll support the sheriff in his decision.”

Metz said the county board’s resolution confirms they back citizens’ right to bear arms and will support the sheriff’s office if and when it decides whether or not to obey a judge’s order.

“Our problem with red flag laws is that it denies due process to people judged as dangerous,” Metz said. “The safety of our sheriff’s deputies is also an issue if they have to honor that order.”

Metz said he objects to the presumption of guilt when a person’s firearms are confiscated. That person must then prove he she isn’t a risk before they will be returned.

“You have to prove you’re innocent and that’s not how our justice system is supposed to work,” Metz said. “The government has to prove you’re guilty.”

He added the bill contains no clear language that firearms would even be returned if they are confiscated. Colorado has implemented a red flag law and many county sheriffs have gone on record saying they wouldn’t uphold that law because they feel it violates the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

District 47 State Senator Steve Erdman, who is a past Morrill County Commissioner, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of those people in Morrill County. The commissioners understand the significance of red flag laws and what it will mean to people.”

Erdman said the Second Amendment needs to be protected.

“To every other county board in the state that’s seen what Morrill County did, I would say it’s time to get that resolution and adopt it for their own county.”

The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee held a hearing on LB 58 last February after it was first introduced. No action has been taken so far this session to move the bill to the floor for a debate.

Star-Herald has also reached out to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and is awaiting comment.