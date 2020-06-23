Morrill County man working to promote byway

A byway spanning 144 miles from Ogallala to the Wyoming border is more than just a road to Jonathan Shadegg — it’s an important part of rural tourism.

Shadegg, a member of the Morrill County Visitors Committee, has been working to install and update signs along the Western Trails Scenic and Historic Byway, made up of U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska Highway 92. It crosses through Keith, Garden, Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties.

A byway is a road that has been designated to be of historical, scenic, archaeological and recreational value.

“The byway is a very important component to tourism, it entices travelers to exit the interstate and discover the hidden gems Nebraska has,” he said.

This byway was the first in Nebraska to be dedicated, becoming official in 1998.

“It was the pilot route for the Nebraska Byways Program,” said Shadegg. “So it was the first. It received that designation and nothing else was really done with it.”

In order to be dedicated, a corridor management plan had to be created. The plan included ideas to highlight the things western Nebraska has to offer.

One was an idea for sculptures of quilts, each patch representing a stop along the way. Another was a design for interpretive kiosks for travelers to get information about the history at each location.

He explained that the quilts created by pioneers during their time on the trails often reflected the happiest — and saddest — moments, and all of those in between.

“The quilt was a very evocative image of the pioneer experience,” he said. “One patch could represent a family’s triumph, another could be from a funeral dress.”

As Shadegg sat in a park in Bayard on Monday, the CMP sat in front of him.

“There are so many things there were going to do — lots of conceptual things that didn’t make it past pen and paper,” he said. “I love this corridor management plan. It’s a great start for me.”

His primary focus now is making sure byway stops either have old, worn out signs replaced or signs installed for the first time.

“I’ve been working with museums, state parks and visitors committees along the byway to update and implement more signage,” Shadegg said.

Each sign features a phrase unique to the stop. For example, the one at the Bayard Deport Museum says, “Hometown U.S.A.,” while the one at Chimney Rock will say “Beacon of the Plains.”

“Ash Hollow’s is going to be, ‘A Prairie Oasis,’ because that was in a pioneer diary entry,” he said.

Once the signage is in place, Shadegg wants to focus on the interpretive panels that will give visitors information about each stop. He plans to incorporate relevant entries from pioneer diaries.

He also hopes to resurrect the byway’s committee, aiming to bring in representatives from each community.

He regularly posts updates to the Western Nebraska Trails Scenic and Historic Byway Facebook page, including a series highlighting mom and pop dining establishments called “Tastes of the Byway.”

In additional to bringing awareness to the Byway virtually, he’s also designed shirts for others to wear and spread the word. There are several size, color and style options to choose from.

They can be purchased at www.bit.ly/WNTByway, however, the order must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on June 26. Another round of orders will open up the following week. T-shirts will be completed approximately two weeks after the end of each ordering period.

The proceeds will go to the Morrill County Tourism Committee for future byway projects, he said.

“This is going to be a long-term project,” said Shadegg, “I’m just trying to bring awareness and celebrate the byway. It’s something we should be proud of.”