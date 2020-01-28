While enjoying her Saturday, Erica Croft, a Morrill Elementary second grade teacher, came up with an idea to fulfill a need for Morrill Elementary students by providing clothes for them to take home.

“We have a lot of poverty in our school,” Croft said. “Our student need for something like this is pretty huge.” During the winter months, Croft said it is common to see students who need gloves, coats, boots and warm clothing as well as new shoes and clothes in the fall. She has seen students come to school with broken flip flops or wearing the same outfit everyday because that was all they had to wear.

Several of the teachers and school nurses donate their children’s clothes to students in need by discretely placing the clothes into a student’s locker or on the bus. But Croft wondered how many students were still missing out.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter and I was cleaning out her closet,” Croft said. “I make trips to Goodwill on a regular basis and I always wish I had a better place to send them where people didn’t have to buy them. I thought it would be great to be able to take to the school and have the students pick through it in a way that’s fair.”

She contacted the school principal, Keri Homan, who supported turning the idea into reality. Staff is currently working to locate a space for the closet to set up the clothes for the students. They are looking at office space at Morrill Elementary.

As the staff work together to determine a location, Croft set up a website to seek community donations to purchase garment racks and storage bins for the clothing when it arrives. The school will take new and gently used clothing for children in grades kindergarten through sixth.

“We will accept new packages of underwear and socks because we have a great need,” she said. “Underwear and socks is always a basic need for students.”

Currently, the plan is to open the clothing closet at Morrill Elementary for the students, but the preschool will have the option to join in the future if the staff feels their students need clothing.

The community can drop off clothes at the elementary office or can donate online at https://bit.ly/3aMzKCN. On the webpage, Croft shared “As a Title I, high poverty school, much of our job is to support and love our students so that they are able to learn.”

Once the winter season ends the students prepare for the summer, Croft is hopeful to have the closet open by March, so the school can also provide students with clothes prior to summer break.

“We feel that access to clothing is a basic human need and it’s really hard for kids to learn if their basic human needs aren’t met,” she said. “As teachers, we see those gaps and if we can alleviate some of those worries, hopefully it can make a big impact on them.”