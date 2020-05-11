Although small, family-owned and operated grocery stores face their own special challenges, they still dot the landscape of rural Nebraska, taking on an important role in the life of their communities.

For the past 12 years, D-L Foods has served that role in the Village of Morrill. Rhonda Yarwood, whose son Chris Donnelson owns the store, started working at the grocery soon after it opened. She wanted to be the first customer, so she still has the store’s first receipt from Dec. 13, 2009, back when it was called Village Foods.

Yarwood, a Morrill graduate, said her background is in the bar and food service industry. When local restaurants started closing, work wasn’t available. She went to work at Kurt Manufacturing in Lyman until D-L Foods opened for business.

“We’re all kind of multi-taskers here and do pretty much everything,” she said. “I can cut meat, but we now have a meat cutter, so that’s something I don’t have to do.”

About three years into the store’s operation, Chris’ partner sold his share of the business, leaving Chris and his family to operate the store.

Chris, a meat cutter by trade, plans to return to work soon. For now as a long-term diabetic, he’s undergoing dialysis as he awaits a kidney transplant. As a precaution, he’s staying at home until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

Jennifer Donnelson, Chris’ wife and co-owner, keeps the store open with a small staff. With a degree in information technology, she handles everything from accounting, ordering, stocking, tracking inventory, scheduling employees and more, all while maintaining the store’s Facebook presence.

“AWG, our current distributor, has been doing a fantastic job in keeping its coop members informed about any shortages during this COVID-19 situation,” Donnelson said. “When we’re ordering, we know right away what’s available in their warehouses.”

When the Donnelson's took over D-L Foods, the store hours were from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Later, they added Sunday hours for the extra business.

“We’ve cut our hours back a bit recently, because with three children, I can’t handle 75 hours a week,” she said. “We’ll be back to normal soon when Chris comes back to work.”

Donnelson said one of biggest challenges faced by small-town grocers is competition from the big box stores.

“You can’t beat their prices because they’re so big,” she said.

Donnelson’s first job in Arizona was at a deli, so she knew about ordering. After she had moved to western Nebraska, she met Chris while they both worked at Safeway in Scottsbluff. After they married, they decided to open their own store in Morrill.

Her first job was in the dairy section.

“I think I have a bit of an obsessive-compulsive disorder because I’m really good at watching product rotation and customer buying patterns,” she said. “We have two weeks to sell milk once it arrives, so it’s perishable. Dairy is the smallest section in the store but sells the most product.”

After that, Donnelson took over ordering because she admitted her husband Chris is somewhat technologically challenged. AWG, their distributor, is always current with the latest technology, so she has to stay current as well.

Donnelson called her job “multi-tasking at its finest.” With three kids and the store, she’s gotten used to doing numerous things at once.

She said D-L Foods has definitely been busier since the COVID-19 crisis hit. The store is getting more requests for deliveries and curbside pickups. They’ve always offered those services, but now more customers are asking for them.

“People like our store because it’s not crowded like the big box stores,” she said. “They don’t have to wait in line. My big hope is that people will keep coming to us instead of the big box retailers.”

For Yarwood, she enjoys working with her son Chris and daughter-in-law Jennifer, as family is important. Her oldest grandson graduated from Morrill in 2019. Between Chris and his brother, she has five more grandkids to go through the school system.

“What I really like about the business are all the people I see every day,” she said. “I’ve known everybody in town for so long. We’re a family town where everybody watches out for everybody else and takes care of each other.”