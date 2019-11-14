A Morrill man has been cited on charges in an injury collision that occurred Wednesday near Lyman.

Spencer Bush, 26, of rural Morrill, has been cited on charges of stop sign violation and stop sign violation, Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release.

An investigation revealed that Bush had been driving north on County Road 5 when he allegedly ran a stop sign, colliding with a vehicle driven by Joseph English, 28, of rural Lyman, on Highway 26. English had been traveling westbound.

Both drivers were transported to Regional West Medical Center, one by Valley Ambulance and the other by the Lyman Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Unit. Their condition is unknown but none of the injuries appeared serious or life threatening, Overman said.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Lyman Police, Morrill Police, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded.