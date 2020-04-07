Morrill's Sydney Smith wins Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp contest

A young artist from Morrill earned the top spot out of more than 350 entries in the Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp content.
Sydney Smith, 15, earned Best in Show with her acrylic painting “Wood Ducks.”
“I was pretty excited,” Smith said.
For the competition, artists submit a piece of artwork that features at least one duck, with the hope that it will become the next Junior Duck Stamp.
This was the Morrill High School student’s third time competing in the contest, which has taken place for more than 20 years.
“I wanted to do it seventh and eighth grade year, but I was too busy,” Smith said. “This year, my schedule was a little different. I thought, ‘I haven’t done that for forever and it was so much fun.”
She also missed seeing her teacher, Mary Hunt, of World of Arts and Music.
“I started working with Sydney when she was 12,” Hunt said. “I’ve always been impressed by her.”
Hunt said Smith is inquisitive and quick to pick up on things.
“She just has a different perception of art than other kids I’ve seen,” Hunt said. “She’s critical of herself, so she tries really hard.”
Artwork entered into the contest must feature a species of North American geese, ducks or swans, said Hunt.
“I did a male and a female wood duck,” Smith said. “They’re always colorful, so you get to mix paint that’s not just browns, grays and whites.”
Her painting features two ducks, going above the one duck requirement.
“For the first couple of years, it’s recommended you stick with one duck, because it’s easier,” Smith said. “Once you’ve been doing it awhile, it’s better to go with two ducks. This was my first year doing two ducks in one painting.”
She said it was challenging, but she was pleased with the result.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest had to be judged online by conversationalist Tyler Patrick, Fish and Wildlife project leader Brian DeVries, artists Michele Denton and Rod Clause, and Stephanie Coley, program director at West Nebraska Arts Center.
“This is the first time the judging event was held virtually,” Lydia Patrick, of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said.
Patrick said judges were looking for authenticity of the subject including anatomical aspects and a fitting backdrop.
“For instance, a duck species found in Hawaii with a background that looks like habitat in our area would probably not move very high in the judging process,” Patrick said.
There are contests in all 50 states, with winners moving up to the national competition.
If Smith’s painting comes in first in the national contest, her artwork will be used to make the 2020-2021 Junior Duck Stamp. Duck Stamps are $5 and support conservation education.
Additionally, Smith would receive $1,000 as well as a trip to Washington D.C. with a parent or teacher.
“I’m so excited for her,” Hunt said. “She deserves this, she’s worked really hard.”
This is the second year one of Hunt’s students took best in show, and she couldn’t be happier about having another win this year.
“I’ve been working with kids for years,” Hunt said. “It’s always been one of my goals to have kids from this area win. That will continue to be my goal.”
Hunt helps lead an environmental art program, which is how many students get involved in the Duck Stamp contest.
“Every kid can be successful at this,” Hunt said.
The Nebraska Arts Council and Fish and Wildlife both provided funding to help with the environmental art program and an exhibit of the top 36 entries.
Initially, the exhibit was to be set up at WNAC, but COVID-19 has the center shut down. Instead the pieces will be displayed in the windows of World of Arts and Music, 1814 Broadway in Scottsbluff. She hopes to have the display up by the end of the week.
All of the top 36 pieces of artwork will be displayed, along with the entries by Hunt’s other students. Hunt had several students place in the top 36, and more in the top 100.
“To get any kind of award is pretty special,” Hunt said. “All of my kids got awards. I was a little in shock, but not entirely, because I’ve got great kids to work with.”
Duck Stamp contest award winners from the Panhandle:
1st Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Adrian Anguiano — Bayard
Braxton Meisner — Scottsbluff
Lexxie Fillingham — Mitchell
1st Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Rowynne Cardiff — Gering
Hallie Clemens — Scottsbluff
Maxen Dietrich — Mitchell
1st Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Sydney Smith – Morrill (Best of Show)
Katie Hoevet —
Scottsbluff
1st Place - Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Virginia Herboldsheimer — Potter
2nd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Autumn Richardson — Hay Springs
Paizlee Thomas — Mitchell
Kyli Klingsporn — Mitchell
2nd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Ever Peters — Hay Springs
Emily Forney — Hay Springs
2nd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Aria Schneider —
Gering
Sierra Robinson —
Gering
Anneka Williams — Scottsbluff
3rd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Taylor Reisig – Morrill
Lyndie Fillingham — Mitchell
3rd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Emma Albrecht — Hay Springs
Angel Avalos de la Cruz — Gordon
3rd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Zanizeah Chavez — Mitchell
Honorable Mentions:
Group 1 (K-Grade 3)
Cambry Weinmaster — Mitchell
Blair Meisner —
Scottsbluff
Bentley Palmer —
Hay Springs
Jane Gaswick —
Rushville
Gabriella Schumacher — Mitchell
Miranda Smith —
Harrison
Dutton VanDyk — Mitchell
Maxwell Wellnitz — Hay Springs
Vivian Cortier —
Hay Springs
Gracie Vesper —
Mitchell
Kort Dierksen — Hay Springs
Willow Ferrerya — Gering
Devani Frerichs — Kimball
Ellerie Davis — Hay Springs
Addison Heiting — Gordon
Hunter Hughes — Crawford
Group 2 (Grades 4-6)
Alaina Raymer — Hay Springs
Reese Simonson — Gordon
Mason Pitts — Lyman
Millie Hughes —
Crawford
Baxter Reece — Harrison
Aubry Anderson — Hay Springs
Hunter Thies — Hay Springs
Rowan Simonson — Gordon
Jeanette Rodriguez — Gordon
Alexandra Galloway — Mitchell
Kathryn Cox —
Rushville
Jacee Rhodes —
Mitchell
Taylor Kreman —
Harrison
Kya Binger — Hay Springs
Kaytee Kaiser — Hay Springs
Group 3 (Grades 7-9)
Katherine Carrizales — Gering
Alice Tullis —
Rushville
Danica Running Hawk — Gordon
Crimsun Hotz –
Rushville
Logan Monroe — Marsland
Lily Kadolph — Gering
Aubri Marino —
Gering
Holly Begay — Gordon
Ciara Carbajal —
Gordon
Camryn Servin —
Gordon
Lisette Rios — Gering
Aaron Rawlings — Gering
Emma Martins —
Gordon
Group 4 (Grades 10-12)
Mirka Anguiano — Bayard
