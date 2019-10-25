Mother of murdered woman wants students to have healthy relationships

When Kathy O’Neal’s daughter, Abigail Robertson, experienced an abusive relationship in college, the mother admits she didn’t know much about domestic and relationship violence.

Unfortunately, as Abigail Robertson, also called Abby, broke off a relationship with her boyfriend, it turned dangerous. On Dec. 11, 2007, Abby’s ex-boyfriend barged into her apartment and shot and stabbed her, killing her.

Abby, a college student at Metropolitan State College, had just turned 21 years old the day before her death, her mother said. She had dated Marcus Hightower, who had been a resident assistant in her dorm, for about six months. During that time, the relationship had been abusive, though her parents and friends didn’t realize the full extent.

“The break up was when everything changed, and it escalated,” she said. “He became very violent after the break up.”

She said there were episodes were he showed up at the woman’s apartment and the woman was struck. The woman's vehicle had been vandalized by the man twice, with the man totaling her car.

O’Neal said the family had many “red flags,” that at the time, they didn’t heed.

“I remember the police officer saying, ‘Abby, if he can do this much damage to your car, think what he can do to you.’ This was the red flag that, in retrospect, we wish we had paid attention to.”

The family obtained a restraining order. College and security personnel were active in attempting to help the woman. On one occasion, the woman had indicated that she didn’t want her ex-boyfriend to get in legal trouble, she just wanted him to leave her alone.

“You think in your mind, these are kids being kids," O'Neal said. "They are in their 20s, we just thought this was a young man acting out.”

O’Neal said she and her husband didn’t fully understand the violence in the relationship and neither did her daughter's friends. Today, she speaks to other mothers and fathers, students, and staff and faculty about relationship violence, wanting to prevent another family from having to suffer. The family didn’t know that Hightower had threatened to kill the young woman — until trial.

In the wake of her daughter’s death, O’Neal founded a foundation, The Abigail Robertson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, and in an effort called Abby’s Voice, she has been visiting high schools and college campuses.

She recently spoke at Chadron State College and in November, she’ll speak twice in Scottsbluff.

“My mission with Abby’s Voice is to educate young girls and boys on what a healthy relationship looks like and what the warning signs of an abusive relationship are,” she said. “I did a video for Abby’s Voice after her death and I interviewed all of her friends. Not one of them really understood how serious this was. I truly believe that if my daughter, or if my ex-husband or I would have been educated on what the warning signs were, she may have gotten out of this relationship much sooner than she did."

She says she has realized since her daughter’s death how widespread relationship and domestic violence is, especially on high school and college campuses.

Lisa Peden, client advocate at the DOVES Program, said conversations about domestic violence and relationship violence need to be had on an ongoing basis.

“Relationship violence is a serious community problem that can have life-threatening consequences,” Peden said. “We know that domestic and relationship violence is widespread and we want to bring awareness to these issues.”

DOVES has partnered with Panhandle Business and Professional Women to have O’Neal speak during its Nov. 13 meeting. The meeting will be at the Scotts Bluff Country Club, running from noon to 1:30 p.m. Lunch is available for $10 and people are asked to RSVP by Nov. 8 at www.DOVESProgram.com.

On Nov. 21, O’Neal will also speak to students and the public at Western Nebraska Community College as a result of a collaboration with the WNCC Criminal Justice Club. The presentation, which will be held at the Judy Chaloupka Theater, is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m.

At every presentation that O’Neal has done, she said she has been approached by someone who is concerned about a relationship or domestic violence situation or may be in an abusive relationship.

“We did the things that we thought we needed to do,” O’Neal said. “The more I read and get educated about this type of crime, there are so many red flags that people need to be aware of.”

The relationships are complicated, O’Neal said, but that is the reason for raising awareness.

Citing statistics, Peden said, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence or intimate partner stalking. One in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

“If you have never experienced domestic violence or been affected by it through a friend or family member, all of these actions (in a domestic violence case like Abby’s) don’t make any sense,” she said. “It’s hard to understand.”

Oftentimes, Peden said, violence escalates, as did in Abby’s case, after a person has exited the relationship. That’s why DOVES works with domestic or relationship violence victims to help them establish support networks and plans so they can act when they are ready to exit a relationship, and do so safely.

The DOVES organization wants people to know there are resources they can seek if they or someone they know may be experiencing domestic or relationship violence.

“We want people to look around in the community, to maybe see things around them that they say ‘Oh, that doesn’t seem right,’ and really reach out to help people.”

For more information about domestic violence services, contact DOVES via its 24-hour help line at 866-95-DOVES (36837) or visit the website at www.DOVESProgram.com.