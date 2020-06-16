A motorcyclist who died in a crash near Scottsbluff Sunday morning has been identified.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman identified the man as William J. Muhr, of Morrill.
Overman said that Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputies and other first responders were dispatched to South Beltline Highway East near Highway 26 in reference to an injury accident involving a motorcycle at about 10:16 a.m. Sunday. The location is a short distance east of the Scottsbluff city limits.
A Minatare police officer arrived on scene first, finding the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. The officer began providing CPR. Valley Ambulance transported Muhr to Regional West Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Another motorcyclist had been riding Muhr and witnessed the accident. The witness told officers that he was behind the other motorcycle traveling east on the South Beltline. As the motorcyclists were going into the curve in the roadway to the north just south of Highway 26, he told officers it appeared the Muhr was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve and left the roadway to the right.
The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Scottsbluff Police Department also assisted at the scene of the crash.
