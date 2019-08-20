Motorsports companies join forces to offer more to customers

SCOTTSBLUFF — For the past 14 years, Staman’s Motorsports has been keeping local motorcycle riders on two wheels. As of Monday, he’s joined forces with Frank Powersports Company to offer a large, expanded line of options to the public.

“I started out in 2004 selling Suzuki motorcycles,” Staman’s Motorsports owner Kevin Staman said. “I added the KTM line in 2013. It’s currently the number one off-road motorcycle brand as far as sales.”

Staman said business has been good over the years, but he was limited to selling motorcycles as the market was moving more toward four-wheelers and side-by-side vehicles.

“Combining the KTM line with Polaris’ best seller side-by side, we have the best of both worlds for off-road,” he said.

Stress was the reason Staman gave for joining the Frank Powersports team.

“I was getting really busy and I just couldn’t keep up by myself,” he said. “Also, we didn’t have a side-by-side line and Polaris did.”

After discussing the possibility of a merger, Staman and Bryan Frank agreed to a deal. The Frank Powersports location remains on Highland Road, just east of the Scottsbluff sugar factory.

“I’ll be a salesman with the new company,” Staman said. “People will receive the same service and merchandise as Staman’s Motorsports, just at a different location. And we now have side-by-sides for sale.”

Staman said side-by-sides have been growing in popularity for several years and are starting to overtake four-wheelers as off-road vehicles of choice.

“Farmers and ranchers are still our bread and butter business, but sport side-by-side models are also very popular,” he said. “That includes people using them for hunting or recreational activities.”

Bryan Frank, whose family business Frank Implement dates back to 1957, said his Frank Powersports business is strictly Polaris side-by-side vehicles.

“Kevin and I got to talking about how businesses can’t survive selling only one line of product,” Frank said. “Even today’s car dealers sell multiple lines. It was a good fit to bring in some more options. It made sense for us to join up.”

Frank said he’s been surprised about how many farmers and ranchers are using side-by-side vehicles for their operations, as opposed to pickups in the past.

“They get a lot of use, so the operators also need parts and service,” Frank said. “I think Kevin will be a great asset when it comes to service for the company. We do it all with four technicians plus three people in parts and sales. We’ve grown quite a bit.”

Staman said the early feedback he’s heard from customers is they’re happy to have a line of side-by-sides available.