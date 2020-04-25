Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply focuses on treating customers like family

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply in Scottsbluff prides itself on a fun environment.

“We believe in a culture of fun; it’s our business foundation and philosophy,” store manager Brad Pierce said. "I expect it from myself and others.

“All employees are expected to smile, have fun and serve customers with passion,” Pierce said.

They are the ingredients of good customer service, Pierce said.

“This is the most fun place I’ve ever worked; I love it,” secretary Rebecca Lenhart said. "This place and this boss are outstanding."

“Having fun at work is productive; we have one of the best turnover rates in the company,” Pierce said. "The store has also received a company award in merchandising (which is how a store looks and operates) two of the last three years."

Pierce believes a culture of fun best brings employees together as a team.

“I attribute my success and the success of this store to the team of employees who have fun and work hard,” he said.

Pierce’s management style of having fun mirrors the company’s mission statement.

“We will be the best. We will earn the admiration, respect and smiles of our customers, team and supplier partners as the leader in our industry,” Pierce said. "We rate customer service on this mission statement."

Part of the fun culture at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply is what Pierce calls, “Daily work lists that center on walking and talking.”

He likes to gather employees and walk the store while talking with them about what needs to be done. This gives employees a sense of personal involvement, he said.

“We strive to treat employees and customers as we ourselves want to be treated, pursue excellence in every aspect of the business, and work to build trust with everyone we touch,” Pierce said.

He feels these result in personal and retail success.

“Our success and fun atmosphere is why we have a large applicant pool,” Pierce said. "I get multiple applications each day. ... I have no problem finding good employees.”

The store currently has 30 employees.

Pierce awards employees when they receive praise from customers.

“I take the employee to lunch if he or she receives a good report from a customer,” he said, saying he buys a lot of lunches.

Doing this adds to the family dynamic of working at a Murdoch’s store, Pierce said.

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply is a privately owned family business that has 34 stores. Because the business if family owned, and with its mission, values and principles, “store-life is very much a family atmosphere,” Pierce said.

He said he loves the family atmosphere of Murdoch’s. He’s passionate about working at Murdoch’s.

“I love my job,” Pierce said.

This love and passion, coupled with proven competence, earned him a promotion from assistant manager to manager in 2015.

Pierce learned a humble lesson when assuming the manager role. “I learned the buck stops with the manager.

“Being an assistant manager was easier because there was no heavy pressure associated with being the boss, but now I have to pay the bills, make payroll, handle issues, hire and, if needed, fire, keep inventory full, work with suppliers, and make many other final decisions about store operation. Now, I feel the pressure.”

Pierce shared an apt analogy of his transition from assistant manager to manager:

“Just as a child has no real pressure in a home until he grows into adulthood, so I did not feel pressure as an assistant manager until I was promoted to manager,” he said.

Like pressures associated with adulthood, there are certain pressures associated with being a manager of something.

His biggest pressure and challenge as manager is competitive pricing, Pierce said. The store also competes with online retailers. Still, Pierce reports the store has seen a 5 1/2 % increase in sales over last year with 4-9% growth each year since he became manager.

“We have gone from $4.5 million in sales annually to almost $8 million,” he said.

This success and growth comes from several things, especially having fun and creating a fun environment. Interacting with customers with a smile and fun attitude equals success, he further expressed.

Murdoch’s sells many ranch and home supplies, from agriculture to pet supplies to sporting goods to clothing.

“Feed is our primary revenue,” Pierce said. "If we don’t have the exact feed a customer needs or wants, we’ll order it."

The store takes the same customer-service approach with all its retail goods.

Pierce has learned many valuable lessons as a person and manager that bring success inside and outside the store. He believes the greatest thing any person can have, whether employee or manger, is to evidence “empathy, passion and confidence,” he said.

“Show empathy to everyone, be passionate about what you do, and approach work and life with confidence,” Pierce said.

Those are the kinds of employees he looks to hire, he said.

Within these things, “also be humble — you’re nothing without your team, never get a big head, don’t react to things right away, set employees up for success, and, remember, have fun” Pierce said.

“Employees are everything,” Pierce said.

Pierce thinks highly of store employees and customers. From his management style to the light-hearted store culture he strives to maintain to his personal and company values and principles to his success inside and outside the store, Pierce’s concern is evident. He manages one of the most successful Murdoch’s stores, with fun and a smile.