In the next few weeks, Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering will be on a recruiting drive to give local high school and college students the opportunity to share their interest in our local and state history.

“I started utilizing interns when I was at the Natural Resources District to help me with various projects and presentations,” Dave Wolf, Legacy’s executive director, said. “I wanted to keep that going when I came here to get students more involved in what the museum is all about.”

He said an internship at the museum can be very generalized or very specialized so students are exposed to a broad overview of the operation.

Specific internship opportunities could be in areas of business administration, archive preservation, social media and marketing, education and historic farm technology.

Legacy’s first intern last year came from Scottsbluff High School’s career academy program. While she was only able to spend about five or six weeks, Wolf said he was pleased with her performance.

“She did a survey for us of millennial groups we want to target,” he said. “She also did some marketing materials for us, helped out at the front desk, helped with some of our events and other duties we had for her.”

Wolf said he hopes to offer three or four more internship opportunities where students can earn high school or college credit while learning skills they can use throughout life.

Students interested in marketing and social media can get real-life experience in publicizing what the museum has to offer. Students who may go into education can help do research and learn how to archive historic materials and organize collections.

“My new interns will be assigned an intern project,” Wolf said. “They’ll research one big thing they think the museum might need and then write a plan on how it can be implemented into the museum. It could be a social media campaign or a design for one of our rotating galleries.”

Wolf said the intern project is important because it allows students to apply what they’re learning in the classroom and taking it into the business world.

Wolf is currently working with Scottsbluff schools and Western Nebraska Community College to identify students who would be interested. Another opportunity to learn about our farming history might also open for Gering High School, as they recently implemented an ag program.

Wolf said he wants to talk with any of the schools in the area and Eastern Wyoming College to share the museum’s story and the internships that are coming up.

“More opportunities will open up as we get into our spring and summer season,” he said. “We’re looking at tours and living history. There are just so many areas to explore so kids can be exposed to what they might want to do in the future. Plus the kids give us a fresh perspective on our operation and how we can improve things.”

Next year, Nebraska will release new standards for social studies in the schools.

“We’re developing a program to meet those standards for our visitors,” Wolf said. “I’ve talked to a couple of school principals and lots of teachers. They all tell me the museum is a gem for the history of Nebraska and our local area. That’s another opportunity for an intern who wants to get into education.”

He added that many of the museum’s volunteers have lived in the area for decades and are active in the community.

“We want to encourage more of that mentoring aspect where students can also learn from them,” Wolf said. “It shows kids how others have given back to the community in real ways.”

Anyone interested in internship opportunities with Legacy of the Plains Museum are encourage to call Wolf at 308-436-1989 to learn more. Information is also available on the museum website, legacyoftheplains.org.