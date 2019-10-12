GERING — Seven students stood with their bows and arrows looking out into the archery range Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. Their first practice for the National Archery in the Schools program was about to begin.

Cat Wiekhorst, the superintendent for the Wildcat Hills archery center, oversees the program and spoke to the students about the safety aspects as well as shooting at their own pace before practice.

“Patience is a big one in any shooting sport,” she said.

Students shot 10 arrows per shooting session and throughout their two-hour practice, shot 160 arrows. After each session, they calculated their score based upon each arrow’s location on the target. From that information, Wiekhorst will establish their baseline as they prepare for the regional competition in North Platte and the state competition in Lincoln.

As the students stood straddling the red line, they pulled back on their arrows and focused on their breathing before releasing. Lane Bishop and Daniel Hiltgen are both seniors at Scottsbluff High School, who have participated in the archery in school program for three years.

“It’s a stress reliever,” Hiltgren said. “It teaches you to clear your mind and helps us control our emotions.”

He is hoping to improve on his state score of 260 from last year.

Bishop also has grown in his archery skills over the three years.

“I tried it out one year and liked it,” Bishop said. “It teaches you discipline and it pushes you to do better.”

Bishop added archery has boosted his confidence and helped him not to over think it.

Within the program, students are not allowed to use sights nor release mechanisms.

“They have to learn how to adjust their eyes to the targets and to think,” Wiekhorst said.

For sophomore Kiara Gannon, she hopes to better her archery skills.

“I’m learning the fundamentals of archery and how to be safe,” Gannon said. “The hardest part is keeping focused when you’re shooting.”

The Wildcat Hills also has several upcoming events throughout the winter.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Wildcat Hills shooting sports complex will host the second annual Western Nebraska Veterans Shoot Out with proceeds going to veterans and military families emergency relief. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with shooting starting at 9:30 a.m. There is a cap at 60 shooters for the event and participants must supply their own firearm and ammunition. There is a $40 cost to participate, which includes a lunch.

Wiekhorst said participants will have five shots at a single target within three minutes. The winner will receive $100.

“It’s about bringing together the community for a good cause,” Wiekhorst said.

On Nov. 2, the nature center is offering a Bighorn sheep hike at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring water, hiking shoes and dress for the weather.

“This event may be postponed due to inclement weather, but when we can have it, participants will go to Cedar Canyon in the morning for a couple mile hike to look at the sheep,” superintendent Gary Shoemaker said.

The hiking trails are still open through the winter months, but Shoemaker wants to remind hikers to wear red or orange attire for their safety, especially during firearm season.

“The moose are back in the park and they go up the valley,” he said. “I want our hikers to be a little careful during firearm season because hunters can hunt down in the valley.”

There will also be a Nature’s Gift: Decorations from the Great Outdoors event Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. The public can come create pine cone trees to incorporate into their holiday decor.

For more information about upcoming events at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, call 308-436-3777.