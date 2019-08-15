SCOTTSBLUFF — National balloonists and their crews headed out from the Gering Civic Center Thursday morning for another day of racing. With two tasks in place, the pilots jockeyed for position as their trucks weaved around other competitors down Sugar Factory Road in Scottsbluff in search of the correct wind line to take them to the target at the soccer fields.

Thursday’s tasks were a fly-in where pilots threw a baggie at a target on the soccer field. The second was a pilot declared goal.

Pilots sent several pibals into the air as they waited for the judge's alert, allowing them to fly. The morning flight was on hold for a time due to wind speed near the surface layer and for the cloud ceiling to lift. There were low laying clouds at 4,000 feet, which would impact the pilots’ ability to complete some tasks.

Around 8:15 a.m., the pilots were notified that flights were a go. Teams began driving down numerous county roads looking for a launch site. At each location, crews looked at their location in relation to the target.

“We’re looking at our map, we’re looking at us and we’re looking at our target,” said Steve Wilkinson, who is flying balloon 22. “When we’re looking through the compass, we’re getting a compass heading on the balloon. We can match our heading to our bearing and that will take us to our target.”

There was a 70 degree shift within an hour of the pilots getting out of the morning briefing.

“You’ll see guys come out here and their balloon is up and out of there because they want those consistent winds getting to that target,” Wilkinson said “Ten minutes later, it could change.”

Wilkinson and his son, Justin, are both competing in the national competition. They have been on the road for two months flying in hot air competitions in Texas and Indiana. They are from Palm Springs, California.

With the pilots awaiting the go ahead to compete, Wilkinson said the judges have done a good job of calling good tasks.

“We had some good flights and he called some good tasks with the weather,” Wilkinson said. “You make the task fit the weather because you can’t do certain tasks with the weather.”

After moving around to several locations to get the correct heading, several balloonists pulled into the northeast property at Western Nebraska Community College.

Thomee Wright pulled out his homemade theolight to track a pibal as he worked with his brother, Jonathan, to find a launch location.

“I’ve got an app on my phone that measures my angles using the compass and the inclinometer in the phone and this is just an accurate way to aim my phone at the balloon,” he said.

Paul Petrehn, flying balloon 8, was the first pilot in the air. As he made his way northwest toward the soccer complex, the other teams watched his direction and speed. Just as soon as the teams started to scramble, they halted. Petrehn’s balloon seemed suspended in air, but the pilots soon realized it was an illusion as clouds passed underneath the balloon.

“The air is unstable right now and it’s really hard to pick a place to launch if the air won’t stay the same direction,” said Jayson Kimball, pilot of balloon 32.

The weather conditions continued to change minute by minute, causing several pilots to hesitate to inflate.

Once they received word Petrehn successfully hit the target, envelopes began flying out of the baskets in a race to get into the air before the winds changed.

Several pilots decided not to launch Thursday morning due to the conditions.

One of the pilots who launched was AJ Nels of Smyrna, Georgia, in balloon 18. While he said the challenge was inflation, it was doable and took some patience.

“The inflation was the difficult part today,” Nels said. “Once you were in the air, it’s business as normal.”

Nels said the high winds were not as brisk as previous competition days, but the surface winds were comparable to Tuesday.

After getting into the air, Nels’ focus was on reaching the target, which requires the pilot to stay aware of his surroundings.

“Flying the balloon comes first because obviously I don’t want to harm anybody on the ground or myself,” he said. “You had to be paying attention to the ground, making sure I’m looking up and still aimed right with the burner, and then also, getting my marker ready and winding up to throw.”

Nels got into the air before a band of clouds approached the soccer field, having visibility throughout his flight.

Some teams drove to the first target after deciding not to fly, watching competitors fly through the clouds. A cluster of balloons flew in a box to catch higher altitude south winds to get back to the target to throw their baggies.

Henry Rosenbaum, one of the national championship officials, said they met their minimum requirements for Thursday’s flight conditions.

“We have our limits we have to be at to open our field and it’s on wind and ceiling and we were above those limits,” Rosenbaum.

He said some pilots did not fly because they would have had to fly through the clouds or over them to reach the targets.

The pilots who did not fly Thursday will receive a low score.

Maury Sullivan, event director of the U.S. National Championship, said the pilots had a choice if they wanted to fly.

“Only 14 pilots did not fly today,” Sullivan said. “So 28 flew, which is 68%.”

Pilots who inflated early got up before some thin obscuration of clouds rolled through the area and were able to reach the targets.

Flight regulations prohibit balloons from going through the clouds, but those pilots had not been determined as of press time. Those pilots will be penalized if officials determine pilots flew through the clouds.