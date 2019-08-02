SCOTTSBLUFF — While 11 beer varieties are on the menu at the Flyover Brewing Company at any given time, only two are there all the time.

The team at Flyover was working the way it has been for nearly a year now, changing offerings and working on new products. The only two varieties that remain on tap year-round are the brewery’s top sellers, Hellcat Helles (a light lager) and (NE)braska Pale Ale.

Brewmaster Derek Ordway said adding a new flavor is a long process. A beer he was sampling had been aging in a barrel since January, and he said it would likely be available to the public sometime in October.

“It requires a lot of patience,” he said. “From when you start the process to when you finally put the beer on tap is a long process, but it’s rewarding to see.”

General Manager Tera Olds said, “You can see the smile on his face when he tastes it,” as she talked about the satisfaction of making a new product available.

Ordway said the beers offered are very seasonal, but he enjoys creating and coming up with something new.

“I like putting different beers on tap,” he said. “I like to give the people something they haven’t had before, give them some different styles.”

The reward is all about the customer’s reaction.

“I like seeing the satisfaction of people enjoying themselves,” Olds said. “I like knowing that they’ve had a good experience, whether it be the beer or the food, or both. I like knowing that a good experience was something we were able to provide.”

The inspiration for new flavors can come in a variety of ways.

“A lot of it, creatively, you can get inspired by another beer, foods, places,” Ordway said. “After doing this for a while, you get to know what works and what doesn’t work and you can tweak things as you go.”

Beer pairings can be important for the customer experience. Olds and Ordway said some of their favorites are pretzels with beer cheese served with Maibach, wings with a pale ale — depending on the sauce for the wings — and a brown ale with barbecue chicken pizza.

How does one become a brewmaster?

“A lot of determination,” Ordway said. “For me, it was a lot about being in the right place at the right time and getting to know the right people.”

Ordway grew up in New York, worked brewing at Horse and Dragon in Fort Collins, Colorado, and had moved back to work at a brewery in upstate New York before getting connected with ownership at Flyover while it was still in the planning stages.

Local customers, many regulars, make up the majority of the business for Flyover, but Olds said she likes to see the out-of-town customers come in for the experience as well.

“We see a lot of tourists,” she said. “We get probably 30 percent of our customers from out of town. We get a lot of people from the east coast, a lot from the west coast. A lot of people like to come in here just because they see that we have a brewery.”

When he is traveling, Ordway said he likes to try out different places.

“Depending on what town I’m in, what I eat, where I’m going depends on the breweries,” he said. “It’s a fun way to travel.”