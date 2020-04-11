Nebraska Guardsmen tested nearly 150 health care workers and first responders over the course of three days.

Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Nebraska Air National Guard completed COVID-19 testing in Scotts Bluff County Saturday. The team includes members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), an Army and Air National Guard joint-force unit consisting of search and extraction, decontamination, medical, facilities search and rescue elements and Joint Incident Site Communications Capability command and control.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said that 50 people were tested in Scotts Bluff County on Friday and an additional 50 people were planned to be tested on Saturday. Initially, the unit had planned to test 150 from Scotts Bluff County, however, Newman said, the number of people needing to be tested were lower.

Results of testing was also coming quickly. By Saturday morning, officials already had results for the majority of the tests done in Kimball County. He said that of the 42 tests for which results had been received, all had been negative for coronavirus, except one. That test involved an individual who had already tested positive for the coronavirus and had been tested to see if the person had recovered.

The National Guard has also done testing in Grand Island and Kearney. During testing in Kimball County and Scotts Bluff County, media were allowed to see the testing sites and learn about the process to describe to the public. However, due to privacy and to prevent exposure, media weren’t allowed to observe actual testing.

During Friday and Saturday’s testing, guardsmen did testing through a drive-thru set up, which was set up in the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell. Persons being tested started at tables where they were asked questions that would typically be asked when visiting a doctor’s office, such as identifying information, and a small health screening to identify a person’s risk. Persons would be determined to be low or high-risk. Some could be symptomatic.

Newman said persons selected had an exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19. Exposure could have been experienced during a personal or work experience, Newman said. “First responders and medical workers are seeing multiple people per day,” he said. “If they have got it, they don’t need to spread it to others.”

Testing itself is similar to being tested for the flu: nasopharyngeal swab, collecting a sample from the back of the nose and throat. Guardsmen explain the process to patients as they come through.

“The education portion is probably the most important part of this whole thing, to explain what we are doing,” Capt. Peter Vu said. “To explain how this works and the technician explains this to the folks.”

Patients blow their nose before the swab is taken, and then the sample is sealed in a plastic envelope.

For the most part, during the drive-thru testing, persons being tested would just roll down their window a small portion, both to protect the person and the guardsmen doing the testing. Because the coronavirus has been identified as potentially airborne, guardsmen wore N95 masks, and over the top of those, face shields. The personal protective equipment worn by guardsmen is more than that worn by doctors and nurses in hospitals. They also wore decontamination suits, with areas such as between the gloves and sleeves taped off to prevent the virus from getting on their clothing. At the conclusion of the day’s testing, each of those participating in the exercise would be decontaminated with a bleach solution sprayed onto the suits.

Prior to the testing, guardsmen themselves are evaluated before the day begins, with vitals taken. During the testing, they try to stay 6-feet apart as well.

Vu described the testing efforts of the National Guard as a partnership with communities and public health districts, a way for soldiers and airmen to serve close to home.

“We are here because the community is asking us to be here,” he said. “We are here for our country. These soldiers and these airmen are doing what we do best, which is to serve.”

Newman described the testing process as smooth. Each day, about 50 people were tested. The National Guard could test a large amount of people and brought their own tests.

“They have the personnel to do the drive-thru clinic,” he said. “We just don’t have that. We would have to pull people out of hospitals and clinics to be able to set that up.”

Public health officials are hopeful that the National Guard will return to the Panhandle in the future, depending on the how long the state is impacted by the coronavirus, Newman said.