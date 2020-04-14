Testing from the Nebraska National Guard over the weekend resulted in the announcement of only one new case in the Panhandle.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman updated the media and others that 99 people had been tested over two days of testing in Scotts Bluff County last week. Out of those tests, one person, a teenager who worked at a health or longterm care facility, had been found to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director said the teen had some mild symptoms prior to the test.

The teen is in isolation and close contacts have been identified and are being quarantined. Some contacts associated with the case have been tested.

The case is an example of the reasons health care workers and first responders were tested — to identify those persons who might be positive and prevent additional spread of the virus, she said.

The National Guard’s goal had also been to take a snapshot of those persons working in health care and public safety, all essential workers needed every day.

“You are wanting to reach those people who might be around those people who are getting sick or long-term care and identify those people early.”

In Kimball County, only one person out of the 46 people tested on Thursday, April 9, tested positive for the coronavirus. That person had been a previously identified case and had been tested to see if the person had yet recovered.

To date, 28 people throughout the Panhandle Public Health District have tested positive for the coronavirus. Positive cases have been reported in Scotts Bluff County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and Box Butte County.

Ten people have recovered out of those 28 cases.

“We want to celebrate all those as they recover,” Schnell said. “That is a great thing to show you ... People recover and they move on. We have good results starting to show. People are getting better and moving on with life.”

As of presstime, 901 positive cases had been reported in the state. Twenty deaths have been reported.

Kim Engel, director of PPHD, reinforced the message of Gov. Pete Ricketts, “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” campaign.

“We are all aware that these have been highly unusual times,” Engel said. “...We have to remember this is not going to be the rest of our lives. It really is going to get back to normal and hopefully, sooner than later.

“He just really wanted us to try hard during this time,” Engel said of the 21-day campaign.

Ricketts has put into place directed health measures that are in effect. Directed health measures that limit restaurants to take-out or delivery options are in place through May 11. An additional directed health measure that resulted in the closure of salons and similar businesses is in place through April 30. Directed health measures that close schools and stopped sporting activities is in place until May 31.

PPHD has clarified information on drive-by parades. According to a directed health measure that was issued on Friday, April 9, gatherings, including parades, were disallowed. However. Ricketts noted on Tuesday that parades that involve people driving and staying in their cars are allowed. The intent of the measures is to avoid gatherings of people, Engel said.

“The leaders of the community are trying to keep people safe and be responsible,” Engel said of leaders planning events and trying to be cautious.

Information on the directed health measures, including the full language of the measures in place, are available on the governor’s website. PPHD has also put together resources on COVID-19, including exposure sites, business resources and more, on its website, www.pphd.org.

