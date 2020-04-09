We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Soldiers and airmen gathered at Kimball High School on Thursday to test first responders for COVID-19.

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhance Response Force Package (CERFP), a joint taskforce made up of the Nebraska Air and Army National Guard members conducted a total of 47 nasal swab tests.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said ​that emergency managers that it said it took a little time to get testing started, “but once they got started and into a rhythm, it went really well.”

First responders are being tested through this source, he said, “because they are important to community safety.”

The task force has also conducted testing events in Grand Island and at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. The National Guard will collect 150 tests in Scotts Bluff County Friday.

“The Department of Health and Human Services asked the National Guard to provide assistance with testing,” Natasha Hilsgen, public affairs officer for the joint task force, said.

Hilsgen said that the Guard tries to help out in any capacity they can when called upon.

“We are deeply committed to our state,” she said.

The soldiers and airmen have all gone through specialized training, she said, and continue training throughout the year to stay up-to-date on their skills.

“These airmen and soldiers are experienced, they’re trained and they’re ready to serve the state,” Hilsgen said.

Prior to the mass testing, members of the National Guard did a run through, which demonstrating proper testing and decontamination techniques.

While many of the troops traveled in from the Lincoln area, they have roots all over the state.

“These airmen and soldiers live in these communities,” she said. “We work here and serve here.”

Testing in Scotts Bluff County is anticipated to occur at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Grounds and will be indoors. It will be a drive-thru clinic.