National Guard to conduct testing for coronavirus in Scotts Bluff County

Members of the National Guard discuss testing procedures in Kimball. The National Guard tested 50 employees in health care, Emergency Medical Services, fire and law enforcement.

The National Guard will be collecting samples for testing beginning on Friday, April 10 for Scotts Bluff County health care workers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire department, and law enforcement that are showing symptoms or have had exposure, Panhandle Public Health District announced Thursday.

Members of the National Guard are in Kimball today, testing about 50  workers. In Scotts Bluff County, that testing will be limited to 150 employees.

The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and is a resource shared with Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

The Star-Herald will update this report with more information from testing in Kimball County. 

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.