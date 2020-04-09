National Guard to conduct testing for coronavirus in Scotts Bluff County

The National Guard will be collecting samples for testing beginning on Friday, April 10 for Scotts Bluff County health care workers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire department, and law enforcement that are showing symptoms or have had exposure, Panhandle Public Health District announced Thursday.
Members of the National Guard are in Kimball today, testing about 50 workers. In Scotts Bluff County, that testing will be limited to 150 employees.
The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and is a resource shared with Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The Star-Herald will update this report with more information from testing in Kimball County.
