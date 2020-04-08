National Guard will test health care, public safety workers in Kimball Thursday

Panhandle Public Health District has now confirmed that members of the National Guard will be testing Kimball County health care workers, emergency medical services employees, members of local fire departments and law enforcement who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus or have had exposure. Testing will occur Thursday.
Kim Engel, director of PPHD, “First responders are being tested through this source because they are important for community safety.”
Testing will be limited to 50 and will occur Thursday afternoon. Testing is not available to members of the general public and employees who will be tested have been notified by their supervisors.
Engel said, “We are excited about (the National Guard testing). It will increase our testing. We know that there was a significant exposure in that community.”
Until Wednesday, Kimball County had the most cases of the coronavirus, with 10 people having been diagnosed. One of those cases, a man in his 50s, is nearing two weeks hospitalized at Regional West Medical Center.
Five of the persons are connected to Kimball Health Services and three were involved directly in patient care, PPHD officials have said.
The National Guard has been assisting with testing of first responders in Grand Island this week and a team tested YRTC-Kearney residents and staff. The National Guard was also conducting additional mobile testing in Kearney, according to information released in a daily briefing by state officials.
Scotts Bluff County now has a total of 10 persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two persons have been hospitalized. Three persons have recovered. Four more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Two of the cases involve a teen girl and a woman in her 60. Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, have also tested positive for COVID-19. All of the individuals are close contacts to persons who recently tested positive. One person is hospitalized, the others are recovering at home.
Everyone who is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.
One additional case has also been reported in Cheyenne County. In all cases, persons who are not hospitalized are isolating at home during recovery. Close contacts are also quarantined.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell reported that on Wednesday, PPHD officials had submitted 32 tests from counties throughout the Panhandle. Those tests are pending results. To date, PPHD has tested 315 people since March 2.
Doctors are now able to directly order their tests so more tests may have been submitted to the state lab. However, Schnell said, results will continue to be reported to the public health district and the district will conduct the contact investigations, notifying those who need to quarantine or isolate.
Doctors are asked to continue to preserve tests for those persons who would need a diagnosis for guiding care. The Department of Health and Human Services has outlined the criteria for testing: Hospitalized patients with a clinical presentation consistent with COVID-19; Health care workers; Public Safety/First Responders (EMS, law enforcement, firefighters); Residents and staff at nursing homes Residents and staff at group homes, homeless shelters, and child care facilities; People over 65 years old; and Anyone with underlying conditions where a COVID-19 infection could result in severe illness or death.
PPHD has been keeping a list of all potential exposure sites on its website, www.pphd.org. The exposure information also contains sites of close contacts, so officials indicated that there may not be any changes to current sites with the recent confirmed cases.
The district also made an ask to the public as it provides face shields to persons working in public safety. PPHD has received donations of plastic face shields, but is needing the head gear to utilize the shields, Engel said.
“We’ve gotten quite a few (face shields) and distributed those,” she said.
Anyone able to donate a gear can reach out to their local law enforcement or fire agency. PPHD officials are collaborating with those entities and will get equipment out.
Businesses continue to be referred to resources to assist them during the pandemic. PPHD will once again host a call for business owners and others on Thursday, 11 a.m. Details for signing up for that call are on the district’s website.
