National Hot Air Balloon Results announced as of Friday

As of Friday, Todd Isley of Iowa leads the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship. Continue to follow results at https://watchmefly.net/.

1. Todd Isley of Iowa in balloon 7 with 7,239 points.

2. Rhett Heartsill of Texas in balloon 1 with 7,159 points.

3. Joe Heartsill of Texas in balloon 16 with 7,022 points.

4. Andrew Baird of Michigan in balloon 5 with 6,810 points.

5. John Petrehn of Texas in balloon 3 with 6,692 points.

6. Brad Craig of Iowa in balloon 17 with 6,515 points.

7. Chase Donner of Georgia in balloon 25 with 6,015 points.

8. Nick Donner of Kentucky in balloon 21 with 5,951 points.

9. Joe Zvada of Texas in balloon 4 with 5,869 points.

10. Al Nels of Ohio in balloon 31 with 5,857 points.