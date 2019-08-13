After the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon morning competition was canceled due to high winds Monday, U.S. National Hot Air Balloon pilots and crews met at the Gering Civic Center for an evening flight.

With the target set at the Scottsbluff soccer field, the pilots and crews headed northeast of the target in search of a launch site to reach the target site at the Landers Soccer Complex.

As the community came out to watch the balloonists throw their baggies toward the target, Pam Pedersen liked the sense of community from the nationals.

“I think it’s good for the community, something to do. It brings people to town and lets us show off our community and this fine part of the state,” she said.