The streets of downtown Scottsbluff will be filled with children and their families on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as the Scottsbluff Police Department hosts the 22nd annual National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out is a celebration held throughout the United States each year. Capt. Tony Straub, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, said the event started on the East Coast “as an event where law enforcement departments interact with the community in a funner way than the normal contacts. It swept across the country.”

To date, the Scottsbluff Police Department has had more than 60 businesses, organizations and law enforcement agencies sign up to be involved in this year’s National Night Out. Straub said the department’s staff is expecting that number to grow as the event nears and more step forward.

“If people want to be involved in the event, to showcase their business or an activity, they can still get involved,” he said. “However, we are starting to run out of space, so the sooner, the better.”

There are sure to be some new activities this year. Straub said one activity will include the Scottsbluff Police Department highlighting bike safety at the bicycle playground at 18th Street Plaza. Parents are encouraged to help their children bring their bikes or trikes to learn from Sgt. Phil Eckerberg about safety.

The Nebraska State Patrol will also bring its rollover simulator, which demonstrates why all of us should be sure to buckle up when riding in a vehicle. Other law enforcement and fire agencies will also be on hand, Straub said.

Some favorite events, such as the car and stereo contest and bicycle show, are back again this year. Games, from corn hole to a toy shooting gallery, will line downtown from 6 to 8 p.m. Also, the first 500 kids to donate to the Scottsbluff Police Department booth, which is set up in front of the Twin Cities Development building at 17th and Broadway (former US Bank building), will receive a goodie bag.

Several food vendors will also be on hand, with Straub saying everything from Mexican to barbecue will be available.

For more information about participating in National Night Out, contact Teresa Henkel at 308-630-6279.