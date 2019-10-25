Do you have plans this weekend? Officials with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne are encouraging people to reconsider any weekend travel plans ahead of an upcoming winter storm.

According to senior forecaster Gerry Claycomb, a strong, cold low pressure system will slowly make its way across the region Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the area and making travel dangerous.

“In Scottsbluff, we’re looking at 4-6 inches,” Claycomb said during a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

The Torrington area is expected to receive 6-8 inches of snowfall, while areas in the North Laramie Range could see totals exceeding two feet, he said.

“The heaviest snow looks to be from 9 p.m. [Saturday] night to 9 p.m. on Sunday,” said Claycomb.

Snow may continue falling through Monday morning in some areas.

As the cold front moves through the area, temperatures could drop by as much as 35 degrees.

Winds are expected to blow out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, leading to extremely low windchills, blowing snow and poor visibility.

Travel may become impossible in some areas, Claycomb said, and travel plans should be delayed if possible. People who must travel should take precautions to ensure they stay safe.

The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency supply kit, which includes items such as water, snacks, a flashlight, blanket and a phone charger, among other items that could be essential if a traveler gets stranded. Additionally, if a person were to crash or become stranded, it is recommended that they stay with their vehicle instead of attempting to hike to the next exit.

Current road conditions can be found at 511.nebraska.gov and wyoroad.info.